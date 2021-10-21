You’ve probably seen these puppets with the oversize papier-maché heads prowling Boston’s First Night Parade, or as the featured attraction in an outdoor pageant. The Bread and Puppet Theater has been a fixture in New England for decades, performing plays about social justice issues with a signature brand of street-theater art, featuring music, dance, slapstick — and puppets. Since 1963, a core group of puppeteers and apprentices led by founder Peter Schumann have built these puppets and masks. The process involves layering papier-maché over sculpted clay models and adding cardboard, poplar saplings, and thrift shop clothing to construct the impressive-looking figures.

Halloween paraphernalia may be in short supply this year because of supply chain issues, but if you’re looking for DIY inspiration, we’ve found the perfect place: the Bread and Puppet Museum.

Once completed, the giant puppets, propelled by actors inside them, tell stories with political themes, traveling across the United States and the world. Shows end with fresh sourdough rye bread and aioli for all, baked on site by Schumann himself, reinforcing the concept that art is as necessary as food. Schumann’s wife and collaborator, Elka, passed away in August. Although the company is performing through fall, there are no current plans for Bread and Puppet Theater to take part in Boston’s First Night 2022, according to resident company member Uriel Najera. (The annual People’s Procession in Copley Square has been canceled this year.)

The Bread and Puppet Museum isn’t your typical big-city attraction — it’s located far off the beaten track in the village of Glover, Vt. Diane Bair

What happens when veteran puppets retire? They join hundreds of their kind, at the Bread and Puppet Museum in Glover, Vt. This massive collection of puppets, masks, paintings, and graphics is housed in a 19th-century barn in the state’s Northeast Kingdom, about 25 miles south of the Canadian border. One of the largest assemblages of puppets and masks in the world, the museum was created in 1974 when the theater moved to this former dairy farm after a residency at Goddard College in Plainfield. (The company itself was founded in Munich but relocated to New York’s Lower East Side in the early 1960s before its arrival in Vermont.)

Given Bread and Puppet Theater’s long history — nearly 60 years of puppetry — the museum boasts an impressive collection. This is no high-tech space; a sign asks visitors to turn the lights on upon arrival and off when leaving. The space isn’t heated, so bring a jacket if it’s chilly. Don’t expect docents here, or staff members in general; it’s an on-your-own excursion. Puppets are grouped according to theme, color, or size, and positioned to re-create dramatic scenes from past shows. Hand-printed banners and papier-maché reliefs enhance the compositions. The museum is free but donations are accepted. They also sell limited-edition prints, posters, pamphlets, books, and artifacts of past performances at a self-serve gift shop — including a book called “68 Ways to Make Really Big Puppets.”

Over the years, the collection has expanded to fill two floors in the barn. It spills out into the woodshed, the Cheap Art bus across the street, and onto the walls of the Paper-Maché Cathedral behind the barn.

Bread and Puppet Theater is known for shows that promote social justice causes. Retired puppets live in harmony at the museum. Diane Bair

We’d recommend heading directly upstairs in the barn (after you turn on the lights), where the scale of the puppets and artistry is in full flower. Puppets and production pieces line the walls, hang from the rafters, and inhabit virtually all available space. There are a few pieces of signage that indicate what’s what, production-wise, but it’s mostly a wow-inducing experience, and a social justice history tour of puppets that protested the Vietnam War, climate change, and other causes throughout the decades. The expressions on the puppet’s faces represent humanity in many guises. Walking through the tableaux is like entering a dream.

We encountered a few other visitors in early October, including some with children. Note that some of the puppets are a bit scary-looking, but it’s easy enough to hustle past those toward something else, if your tykes are impressionable or nightmare-prone. Given the themes, including a set devoted to the Holocaust, “there’s not a lot of sweetness and light here,” our companion, Paul Kelley, noted. But there’s plenty of art, color, and inspiration. Bring on the flour paste and newspaper strips!

Bread and Puppet Museum, 753 Heights Road, Glover, Vt.; 802-525-3031; www.breadandpuppet.org. Tours are free, and self-guided. Open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. until Nov. 1.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com