“I’m very excited that this year we can come together, because we are truly better together,” says Ferguson, who has a 1-year-old son. “I cannot wait for my mom — this is her first grandkid — to actually spend a holiday with her grandkid. Last year we had to spend it on Zoom. . . . It’s a very exciting time to come out of these past 18 months and return to some sort of normalcy.”

FOXBOROUGH — Jesse Tyler Ferguson always wanted to go to culinary school but fame intervened when the actor starred in “Modern Family,” which ended an 11-season run in 2020. Now Ferguson is embracing all things food: He’s just released his “ Food Between Friends ” cookbook and last week (Oct. 14) helped Ocean Spray and No Kid Hungry kick off the #BetterTogether campaign to recognize school staff nationwide with thank-you care packages.

Ferguson launched the campaign from the middle of the cranberry bog at the Nature Trail and Cranberry Bog at Patriot Place, at one point sipping a large mock cocktail while lounging on a Swan floatie. He’s helping the #BetterTogether campaign — which also offers holiday recipes using Ocean Spray products — because “‘Modern Family’ allowed me to reach more people … and I thought: Why not use it for good?”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson of “Modern Family” fame chats with cranberry farmer Alison Gilmore, whose family has operated cranberry farms for seven generations and is one of the three founding families of the Ocean Spray cooperative that now includes over 700 farms worldwide. SCOTT EISEN/Getty Images for Ocean Spray

No Kid Hungry and Ocean Spray — the cranberry cooperative owned by more than 700 farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile — are seeking nominations to recognize school employees for their work during the past year and a half. The public is invited to nominate schools to receive a nutritious celebration kit. Fifty kits will be awarded in the first round.

This campaign is also encouraging holiday bakers to include cranberry products in savory dishes, as well as sweet ones. David Ehrlinger, an Ocean Spray chef on hand for the event, says canned cranberry sauce is good in soups, marinades, and salad dressings while dried cranberries, a.k.a. craisins, can be used as a substitute in recipes calling for dried apricots or prunes.

Ferguson is a longtime cranberry fan, having made a mocktail as a child of cranberry juice, grenadine syrup, and 7-Up. He still makes the drink, but now adds vodka.

Peggy Hernandez can be reached at peggyhernandezboston@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @Peggy_Hernandez.



