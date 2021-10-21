When he wants to get away and unwind, it’s the Berkshires that calls Michael Underhill’s name. It was while performing with Shakespeare and Company (in Lenox) more than a decade ago that the 33-year-old thespian said he “fell in love” with the area. While he has performed in numerous plays — including Shakespeare’s “Othello,” “Macbeth,” and “Romeo and Juliet” — Underhill said he is excited to be playing Scratch, a charming devil on the hunt for unsuspecting souls, in the dark comedy “Witch,” at the Huntington Theatre Company’s Calderwood Pavilion through Nov. 14. “He’s really good at twisting people’s words and letting them talk themselves into the idea of selling him their souls,” said Underhill of his character. While the action in “Witch” takes place in the 17th century (complete with period sets and costumes), the play’s themes around gender roles and biases in society are timeless and will resonate with contemporary audiences, Underhill said, adding that “they should expect to have their expectations subverted, to be surprised . . . and to have lots of laughs.” We caught up with the Norwood native, who lives in East Boston, to talk about all things travel.

I get out to the Berkshires whenever I can. Ever since I spent a summer there in 2008, participating in an eight-week intensive with Shakespeare & Company, I fell in love with the combination of culture, nature, and relaxation. I try to build in time to take the scenic route home via Route 2 instead of the straight shot on the Mass Pike.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

I’m a coffee hound, so finding the favorite local coffee haunt to start the day is often a linchpin in planning the daily activities. If someone recommends a good cold brew, you know I’ll be there to check it out – bonus points if they have a good doughnut or breakfast sandwich to go with it!

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Brazil. First off, the opportunity to explore both the rain forests of the Amazon and the beaches of Rio would be unforgettable, picturesque experiences. Beyond that, I have heard such incredible stories about Carnival that are unparalleled to any other experience in the world . . . would love to take it in firsthand someday. Also, did I mention I was a coffee hound?

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

Gym shoes and clothes. I’ve been doing CrossFit for the last five years, and one thing I love doing is dropping into the local CrossFit box. No matter how far you travel, there is still a shared vocabulary and sense of community during that hourlong class and WOD (workout of the day).

Aisle or window?

Aisle. I never want to be a bother if I need to get up and go to the restroom, so I like the path of least resistance when I need to use the restroom or to get up and stretch my legs.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

I was very lucky to be able to visit all my grandparents pretty often growing up. My mother’s parents lived in Falmouth on the Cape and we would play tennis and go to the beach. My father’s parents had a cabin on Lake Vermilion in Tower, Minn. – about four hours north of Minneapolis. It was very secluded, and anytime we got to go visit, there would be a lot of family, fishing, water-skiing, and card games. My grandmother taught us to play pinochle and I would go through boxes and boxes of my dad’s old comic books when it rained. There are certain places that you never forget the smell of — and that cabin and that lake is definitely one of them for me.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Have I mentioned coffee? Just kidding, but not really. In all honesty, I splurge on food and going out to eat whenever I travel. I think one of the best ways to experience a region’s culture is through its cuisine.

Best travel tip?

Take the time to appreciate the places you go and people you meet. Whether that’s through conversation and stories, meditation and memories, taking pictures or journaling, creating space in your head to hold on to the relaxing times will be a boon in stressful or difficult times in the future.

JULIET PENNINGTON