Take part in a beer stein-holding contest (it’s harder than you think)), hear live music, and buy new and used winter sports gear at Pats Peak Nov. 7. The ski area’s 18th annual Oktoberfest takes part alongside the 50th annual Pats Peak Ski Team Ski and Snowboard Sale. The free Oktoberfest event, which runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., features keg bowling, ax throwing, kids’ bounce houses, authentic German food, and a concert by The Bavarian Brothers. Weather permitting, take a chairlift up the mountain. Then get your ski or snowboard tuned while you shop for other new or used ski and snowboard gear (between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.) and purchase your Pats Peak Season Pass (prices go up after Nov. 7). 603-428-3245, www.patspeak.com .

Advertisement

See more than 5,000 intricately carved pumpkins up close at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular in Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo through Oct. 31. Handout

Celebrate pumpkins, music, and bonfires

See more than 5,000 intricately carved pumpkins up close at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular in Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo through Oct. 31. The event celebrates 150 years of music, taking visitors on a journey from the days of ragtime and swing to hip-hop. See the faces of Janis Joplin, Jay-Z, and many other musical artists on pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Some pumpkins on display weigh up to 2,000 pounds. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Also, don’t miss Providence’s outdoor art exhibit “WaterFire,” an award-winning sculpture by Barnaby Evans that’s installed on three rivers downtown. More than 80 sparkling bonfires light up Providence, casting light on bridges and buildings. Enjoy a partial lighting on Oct. 27 (WaterFire’s 25th birthday celebration) and Dec. 4, and a full lighting on Nov. 6. 401-785-3510, www.rwpzoo.org/jols; 401-273-1155, www.waterfire.org

THERE

A new Miami hotel

Leave the kids behind and enjoy a stay at the new adults-only Hotel Greystone in Miami Beach, part of the Provincetown-based Salt Hotels company. The boutique hotel, in the historic Collins Park neighborhood, has 91 rooms and suites, a rooftop pool, and the onsite Sérêvène restaurant where award-winning chef Pawan Pinisetti blends locally sourced Japanese ingredients with French technique. The property, built in 1939 by architect Henry Hohauser, has a corner lobby for guests 21 and older and a bar that features classic cocktails and live piano music. The hotel’s café, Kobo, serves healthy sandwiches in a shaded courtyard with local art on display. Rates start at $195. 305-847-4000, www.greystonehotel.com.

Advertisement

Enjoy multi-course dinners by award-winning French chefs and local culinary teams at the annual St. Barts Gourmet Festival, which returns Nov. 10-14 after a year off. Handout

St. Barts’ gourmet food fest

Enjoy multi-course dinners by award-winning French chefs and local culinary teams at the annual St. Barts Gourmet Festival, which returns Nov. 10-14 after a year off. The festival celebrates the tradition of French-style cooking while drawing on the local flavors of this Caribbean island. Nearly a dozen Michelin-starred and renowned chefs will prepare multi-course tasting menus for a fixed price of $157 each. Gourmet meals will be served at top island restaurants, including La Petite Plage, Hôtel Christopher, Hôtel Le Sereno, and Zion Saint Barth. Also enjoy a bartender contest, waiters’ race, and pastry competition. saintbarthgourmetfestival.com/en/us.

Shell’s 16,000mAh Jump Starter works with cars, vans, pickup trucks, SUVs, snow mobiles, RVs, and any other gas engine up to 7 liters or diesel engine up to 3.0 liters. Handout

EVERYWHERE

This device jumps, charges, and illuminates

As we head into colder weather, I always make sure I’ve packed a portable jump-starter in my car and that it’s fully charged and ready to go — it has saved me on so many occasions. Shell’s 16,000mAh Jump Starter works with cars, vans, pickup trucks, SUVs, snow mobiles, RVs, and any other gas engine up to 7 liters or diesel engine up to 3.0 liters. It also has four lighting modes: flashlight, white flood light, SOS, and red alert strobe. The device also serves as a power bank, letting you charge portable devices through the one USB-C and two USB-A ports or — the best part — wirelessly by placing your smartphone, tablet, or other portable device on top of the turned-on charger. The jump starter comes with built-in protection in case you accidentally reverse the polarity and to prevent against over-current, over-charge, or a short circuit while jump starting. $129.99 at Amazon.com.

Advertisement

Enjoy blazing-fast Internet speeds and a protected WiFi network with Netgear’s new Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router. Handout

Your high-speed WiFi hotspot

Enjoy blazing-fast Internet speeds and a protected WiFi network with Netgear’s new Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router — great whether you’re traveling by RV, staying at a hotel, or working at your vacation cottage. This 5G portable hotspot and wireless modem router measures about 4-by-4-by-.85 inches. Use it while traveling and then connect it to your home router to extend the WiFi range or enjoy 5G speeds. The Nighthawk M5 (MR5200) has a 2.5-inch touchscreen, offers dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi 6 technology (great for streaming movies and more), and can connect with up to 32 devices. Switch your WiFi range from Standard to Extended so you can remain connected while poolside or in the hotel lounge, for instance. Works with AT&T and T-Mobile data plans (you need to purchase a 5G-compatible SIM card and data plan from one of these carriers). The only downside: It’s pricey. $699.99. www.netgear.com.

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.