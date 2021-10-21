A Boston man caught on a doorbell camera this week allegedly trying to break into a home in Brookline was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly broke into a garage at another home in the town, police said.

Miguel Angel Martinez, 48, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Brookline District Court Thursday , said David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

Brookline police responded to a home at 7 Lawrence Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday , where a witness said he saw a man in his backyard that he did not recognize, the statement said. The man , later identified as Martinez, entered the man’s garage without permission, then fleeing down Lawrence Road after he was confronted by the witness, police said.

The witness provided police with a description of Martinez, allowing officers to locate him at the intersection of Lawrence and Stearns roads and place him under arrest, officials said.

During the investigation, police observed that Martinez strongly resembled the photo of a suspect in an attempted break in that occurred two days earlier on Chatham Street, officials said.

On Tuesday around 4:00 p.m., Martinez was captured on a doorbell camera after he allegedly followed a woman home and attempted to enter her residence without permission, police said. Martinez was unable to open the door to the home and left after he was confronted through the camera’s voice function, the statement said.

Martinez was charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony for the incident on Lawrence Road, along with one count of attempt to commit a crime to wit: breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony for the incident on Chatham Street, officials said.

Martinez was out on bail for “several open cases” out of Boston Municipal Court, officials said. Martinez’ bail has since been revoked and he remains in police custody, according to the statement.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office office did not immediately respond to questions about Martinez’ previous charges Thursday night.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.