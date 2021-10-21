“She was a true light for the Tufts campus community who was genuinely a friend to all,” Courtney Shute, head coach for the women’s lacrosse team, said in a statement. “Madie made time for everyone and cared deeply for people. Her personality was larger than life and brought a constant smile to those around her.”

This Saturday, her family will hold funeral services for the Tufts University junior who passed away in an accident this past weekend. A student-athlete from Suffern, N.Y., the 20-year-old Nicpon was majoring in biopsychology and had planned a career as a pediatrician.

She was known as “Scooter,” and “Madie” and, more formally, as Madelyn Lee Nicpon.

According to her online obituary, Nicpon was a three-sport athlete in high school, an avid reader, class president, and someone who regularly achieved academic success. She was also active in the Church of the Presentation, a Roman Catholic church in Upper Saddle River, N.J.

“Madie was also a very dedicated member of Church of the Presentation where she was a part of the youth ministry and took part in mission trips to Jamaica,’' according to her online obituary posted by the Wanamaker & Carlough Funeral Home in Suffern.

On Friday, her family will meet with friends at the church. On Saturday, a funeral Mass will be held for Nicpon, according to her online obituary. She was the daughter of Christopher and Kathleen Verboys Nicpon and sibling of brothers Brian and Mikey Nicpon.

“Madie Nicpon was a beautiful and brilliant daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend. Her contagious smile and laughter lit up every room,’' according to the posting on the GoFundMe account set up to help her family. “Her generosity and kindness has left a lasting impact on those around her.”

By Thursday morning, the account had raised $158,000 toward its goal of $175,000 from 2,600 individual donors, according to the site.

The number of donors nearly matches the 3,000 people who gathered to remember Nicpon on the Tufts University campus last weekend. According to Tufts, 3,000 people met at the Gantcher Center and then walked to Bello Field in a candlelight memorial.

“The number of community members who turned out to lend support to each other, to Madie’s friends, and to her family was a testament to how many lives Madie touched during her time at Tufts,” the university said in a statement.

The circumstances of Nicpon’s death were not immediately clear Thursday. However, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported she was participating in a hot dog eating contest as part of a charity fund-raiser, choked, went unconscious, but could not be revived.

Nicpon, according to her online obituary, was both an organ donor recipient who became an organ donor at her passing. “In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New England Donor Services.”

Nicpon was known among the Tufts community as “Scooter” and as someone who used her love of dancing as a way to connect with people.

“She touched people deeply and had a unique and special ability to make people feel truly seen through a combination of her own vulnerability and her desire to make each person she encountered feel valued and loved,” Shute said.

