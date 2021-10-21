The letter, dated Wednesday, was obtained by the Globe. The newspaper reported earlier this week that the school had disinvited Jones, whose work highlights the nation’s legacy with slavery and continued struggles against racism, from speaking in February 2022 during Black History Month.

Nearly 100 faculty members and staffers at Middlesex School have signed an open letter to the trustees blasting the Concord boarding school’s decision to disinvite Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer-Prize winning New York Times journalist who conceived The 1619 Project, from speaking on campus.

The letter said the staffers “unequivocally reject Head of School David Beare’s decision to rescind Middlesex’s invitation to Nikole Hannah-Jones to address the school on her Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism.” The signees maintained that Hannah-Jones’s visit “promised an important opportunity to continue our work of confronting the deep wounds of slavery and systemic racism.”

They also accused Beare of sending the wrong message to the general public.

Advertisement

“Mr. Beare has sent a message to the outside world and to our campus that contradicts the mission and core values of our school,” the letter said. “The decision jeopardizes the important diversity, equity, and inclusion work that the faculty, staff, and student body are undertaking. It damages our sense of community for current, prospective, and past students and calls our school’s commitment to anti-racism into question.”

A request for comment on the letter was sent to a Middlesex School spokesman Thursday afternoon.

Beare had said in a prior statement that the school has the “utmost respect” for Hannah-Jones and her work.

“While we are confident that her insights would have been valued by our students, we were concerned that individuals from outside our community might inadvertently distract from the insights and perspective that she intended to share,” Beare said previously. “We apologize that we did not reach out in a more formal way to express our appreciation for her professional achievements and contributions to the field and discuss the situation with her.”

Advertisement

But in Wednesday’s open letter, the faculty and staffers who signed on made it clear that they were profoundly disappointed in their boss.

“We ask the Board to have Mr. Beare formally apologize to Ms. Hannah-Jones, as well as to the school, which he deprived of an exceptional moment of learning,” the letter said. “We also ask the Board to take action, in partnership with the faculty and staff, to rebuild our trust and to regain the community’s confidence in Middlesex’s commitment to the anti-racism work that is so vital to the growth and future of our school.”

In a phone interview Tuesday, Hannah-Jones said someone from Middlesex had reached out through a friend in April asking if she would be willing to speak at the school in February 2022. Hannah-Jones said her assistant on Monday forwarded her an e-mail from a person at Middlesex saying she had been asked not to come.

“According to my head of school and board, the ‘noise’ associated with having Nikole as the speaker would take away from the overall experience,” the e-mail read, according to a snippet Hannah-Jones posted to Twitter on Monday. “I then suggested that Nikole be a featured speaker for our BIPOC alumni and was told ‘this is not the right thing for our community.’”

Advertisement

Paraphrasing the e-mail in a call with a Globe reporter, Hannah-Jones said the person who wrote the e-mail, whom she did not identify, stated they had put off sending it because they were trying to “help the school and the board make a different decision.” But “the head of the school and the board for the school” were not comfortable having Hannah-Jones as a speaker for Black History Month, the person wrote.

“I think it’s pretty clear that we are in a moment where schools are facing intense pressure not to invite speakers that are considered to be focusing too much on race and racism and the Black experience in American history,” Hannah-Jones told the Globe Tuesday. “We know that there have been several very high-profile stories published in the press or by former journalists that are, you know, castigating these elite white prep schools for daring to have anti-racism training or daring to invite anti-racist speakers, so I think I’m clearly getting caught up in that. And then obviously I, myself, because of a very successful right-wing propaganda campaign, I have become a symbol as well.”

Hannah-Jones’ 1619 Project, which re-examines the legacy of slavery in the United States, has become a focus of ire from right-wing figures, who have engaged in disinformation campaigns as they protest how race and racism are discussed in schools. Hannah-Jones won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2020 for the project’s introductory essay and has won a MacArthur “genius grant” for her reporting on racial segregation in America. Critics have focused particular anger at The 1619 Project’s reconsideration of key events in US history as being driven by a desire to uphold white supremacy.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Hannah-Jones accepted a position as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the University of North Carolina, but the question of whether she would be offered tenure stalled for months amid complaints from a top donor to the school. Her tenure application was halted and later resubmitted to the board of trustees in May before the board in July reversed course and offered it. Hannah-Jones then said she would join the faculty of Howard University, a historically Black college in Washington, D.C.

Amanda Kaufman and John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from prior Globe stories was also used.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.