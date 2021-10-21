Andrew Peter Dabbs, also known as Peter Dabbs, is wanted for the murder of Robin A. Shea, whose body was found on the side of Route 123 by a passing motorist, according to the FBI. Authorities say the couple was driving through Norton when Dabbs allegedly shot Shea in the chest with a .45 caliber revolver and then pushed her body out of the vehicle onto the side of the road.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $20,000 to anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of Andrew P. Dabbs, a longtime fugitive who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in Norton on Oct. 10, 1981.

Dabbs was indicted for murder on Nov. 3, 1981, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 20, 1982, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Dabbs after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI said Dabbs would now be 78 years old now and he should be considered armed and dangerous. At the time of Shea’s murder, he weighed approximately 180 pounds and was approximately 5′10″ tall. He had a mole on the right side of his nose, a scar on his arm, and skin grafts on his leg from a burn. Dabbs worked as an auto mechanic and was known to use drugs. His last known address was in Derry, N.H., but he also has ties to Massachusetts, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, New York, and Pennsylvania, the FBI said in a statement.

“Someone out there knows where Andrew Dabbs is, and we’re asking you to contact us,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement. “We are in the final stages of this investigation and we’re doing everything we can to bring him to justice and provide some much-needed closure to Robin’s family who has already endured enough heartache.”

Shea’s sister, Joyce Carter, said she wants authorities to find Dabbs so justice can be served.

“The reality is that this is really unfinished, it’s unfinished in the sense that I’m talking about it and he’s out there somewhere,” Carter said in a statement. “Maybe he’s dead, and if he is, I would love to know that, I would love to know more of that detail, and if he isn’t dead, if he’s alive, he needs to pay for what he did.”

Anyone with information about Dabbs should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be electronically submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

