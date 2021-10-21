A man will be facing charges for allegedly attacking a Muslim couple in a Trader Joe’s parking lot in Framingham on Saturday, Framingham police said.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, will be summonsed to court on charges including committing a hate crime, simple assault and battery, malicious damage to a car, and disorderly conduct, according to Lieutenant Rachel Mickens.

Police said the man approached the couple’s car and kicked and punched it, and when the couple got out of the car, he allegedly scratched the man’s face.