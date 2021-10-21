“The state’s planning builds upon the existing foundation of our overall strong pediatric vaccine administration and adapting strategies utilized for our overall COVID vaccine administration,” said Sudders, adding that there will be 700 healthcare and non-traditional locations for clinics across the Commonwealth such as schools and community health centers.

Half of the state’s initial shipment will be distributed by the US Department of Health, and federal retail pharmacy providers will be allocated the remainder, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said at a legislative oversight hearing. Health care providers would then receive vaccines directly from the federal government in order to provide doses to the state’s 515,000 eligible children.

Massachusetts expects its initial order of 360,000 doses of pediatric vaccine to be available by Nov. 5., officials said Thursday as they provided details of plans to vaccinate children who are 5 to 11 years old against COVID-19.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration are expected to authorize vaccinations for 5 to 11-year-olds in early November.

The vaccine administered would be the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer’s proposal calls for one-third of the dose approved for adolescents and adults. Two shots would be administered three weeks apart.

It is not yet clear how parents will schedule vaccine appointments for their children. “Stay tuned until next week,” Sudders said.

“There will be a mix of, as there has been, appointment basis and walk-ins, and which primary care practices have signed up, and how local boards of health who’ve signed up how they want to manage it,” she said. “Now that we know who, it’s how.”

Sudders and Margret Cooke, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, acknowledged widespread hesitancy to vaccinate children. A national poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation conducted in September found that about two-thirds of parents are not yet ready to vaccinate their children.

But Cooke told lawmakers that she believes “parents who got vaccinated will vaccinate their kids.”

Sudders said state health officials are committed to getting “good information” to parents through various channels such as school athletic departments and faith-based organizations. She encouraged school leaders to meet immediately with parent-teacher organizations and parents to establish a plan to encourage vaccination.

The state has also been encouraging primary care physicians and trusted health care practitioners to provide helpful information to parents. Sudders said the state will continue to provide clear communication and instruction to schools regarding masking policies and recommendations and said an update regarding a mask-mandate expansion can be expected next week.

