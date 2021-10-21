The other branch consisting of six new stops running between East Cambridge and Medford — branch two — is still scheduled to open in May 2022, consistent with the five-month delay announced earlier this year .

Citing slower than anticipated progress in getting an electrical substation fully up and running, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said Thursday that the branch adding a single new stop in Somerville’s Union Square — branch one — will now open in March 2022, three months later than its current estimated delivery date.

Passenger service on the long-awaited Green Line extension project has been delayed . . . again.

“I have not abandoned all hope on that,” Poftak said about branch two opening to passengers in May. “I have a real high level of confidence this will be the last delay, leaving open we are still working on branch two.”

It has taken longer than expected to complete the new substation that will provide power to branch one due, in part, to its size. Fewer people than anticipated can concurrently work on the substation, slowing productivity, Poftak said.

There are two new substations needed for branch two.

“We learned a lot of lessons from our work on branch one that we are in the process of transferring to branch two,” Poftak said.

Thursday’s announced delay is the latest in a string of setbacks on the $2.3 billion project that has been discussed for more than a decade.

Construction on the Green Line extension project began in 2018 with the goal of beginning passenger service to Medford and Somerville’s Union Square by December 2021. In June, the MBTA pushed back the delivery date on branch two from the end of this year to May 2022, citing supply chain impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poftak said he does not expect the most recent delay to take the project outside its budget and contingency funds.

The MBTA plans to ask its new board of directors at the panel’s November meeting to formally approve a return of funds associated with the project to Somerville and Cambridge, something it had previously pledged to do. Somerville had originally pledged $50 million and Cambridge $25 million.

The new board of directors plans to have its first meeting on October 27 and meet monthly going forward.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.