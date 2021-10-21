New Hampshire authorities are investigating two deaths Thursday after the discovery of a body underneath a dock in the Hampton River and an “untimely death” in Sanbornton, officials said.

According to New Hampshire State Police, members of the Hampton River Boat Club were removing a dock around noon Wednesday when they spotted a body in the water. The club members alerted police. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and assist law enforcement in confirming the person’s identification and circumstances of their death, officials said.

The medical examiner’s office is also scheduled Thursday to conduct an autopsy on the person whose “untimely death” is under investigation in the town of Sanbornton. Authorities did not provide details about the age, gender or how the death might have taken place.