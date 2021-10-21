Stephens had no college degree, no training, and no experience in law enforcement or diversion services. Without police certification, appointing him risked the department’s accreditation. However, Elorza said he was capable of doing the work to bring the police and community together.

The Community Relations and Diversion Services job was originally intended for a police major, who would also oversee the police academy and police promotions. Then in late August, Elorza announced that he’d chosen Michael Stephens , the city recreation director and high-level NCAA basketball referee — and a civilian — for the job.

PROVIDENCE — The City Council halted the advancement of a new civilian administrator job within the Police Department on Thursday night after new questions were raised about whether Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s top pick for the job had been part of the hiring committee.

The City Council balked and, after several weeks, the members unanimously voted to defund that police position and create a civilian position. The new position has the same title — Community Relations and Diversion — but because it doesn’t have the police rank, it will pay less than the major’s salary and it removes supervision of the police academy and promotions.

The City Council was expected to give its final approval Thursday night. Instead, it sent the budget ordinances reclassifying the position back to the Finance Committee, over questions about Stephens’ involvement with the hiring committee.

In a letter to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, City Council President John J. Igliozzi said the Council had learned of a “potential appearance of impropriety in the selection and hiring process” for the civilian position.

Several people who were on the hiring committee said that Stephens was also a member before leaving the committee and applying for the police major job, Igliozzi wrote. Some also said that Stephens was not among the top three candidates.

“Clearly, the potential appointment of an individual who: 1) was a member of the hiring committee, 2) was not among the top three candidates recommended by the hiring committee, and 3) potentially received an unfair advantage, would raise serious concerns about the integrity of the process,” Igliozzi said.

Igliozzi said that Paré and other witnesses may be called to testify before the committee “to gain clarity and to ensure the hiring process for this important position is fair and equitable.”

Paré said he was offended by the allegations. He said Thursday night that Stephens was “a prospect but never participated” on the hiring committee.

Paré, who led the eight-member hiring committee with Colonel Hugh T. Clements Jr., said that Stephens may have participated in the Zoom meetings early on as they formed the committee, “maybe the first one or second one.”

Then, Stephens withdrew and applied for the job. “He was never part of the hiring process, and he didn’t participate in discussions formulating the job description or qualifications,” Paré said. “He was going to be on the committee, and then he withdrew.”

Stephens was one of 42 applicants for the police major’s job, and he was one of seven who was interviewed in person by the committee members. The committee chose four finalists, ranking them in order, and Stephens was ranked fourth behind three law enforcement officers, Paré said.

Elorza interviewed all four and chose Stephens.

The commissioner and the chief are urging the City Council to raise the pay scale of the civilian job to the equivalent of a police major. Although some council members have said the civilian job should be reposted, Paré disagrees. He said the mayor has made his choice.

“I don’t think there’s any benefit of reposting and going through the process because other than Stephens not having the law enforcement background, he’s going to be participating at the command level,” Paré said.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.