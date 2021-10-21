PROVIDENCE — Some Rhode Island corrections officers are under investigation for possible dereliction of duty, including some who appeared to be “momentarily nodding off” at their desks.

Other officers are under investigation for what the Department of Corrections called “more serious violations,” without elaborating on what those were. The Department of Corrections called them “pending HR matters” that they could not disclose further details about.

“A routine review showed some officers not being as attentive to their duties, and those few individuals have the potential to tarnish the very good job that 99 percent of our staff do every day; we have no tolerance for that type of behavior,” Department of Corrections spokesman J.R. Ventura said in an email Thursday in response to inquiries from Globe Rhode Island. “We take very seriously any action that potentially jeopardizes the security and safety of our staff and inmates.”