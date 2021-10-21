PROVIDENCE — Some Rhode Island corrections officers are under investigation for possible dereliction of duty, including some who appeared to be “momentarily nodding off” at their desks.
Other officers are under investigation for what the Department of Corrections called “more serious violations,” without elaborating on what those were. The Department of Corrections called them “pending HR matters” that they could not disclose further details about.
“A routine review showed some officers not being as attentive to their duties, and those few individuals have the potential to tarnish the very good job that 99 percent of our staff do every day; we have no tolerance for that type of behavior,” Department of Corrections spokesman J.R. Ventura said in an email Thursday in response to inquiries from Globe Rhode Island. “We take very seriously any action that potentially jeopardizes the security and safety of our staff and inmates.”
The Department of Corrections runs the state prison system, called the Adult Correctional Institutions, at the Pastore complex in Cranston.
Ventura’s statement did not address whether any officers who were allegedly nodding off at their desks were working overtime; corrections officers can work four shifts in a row, a 32-hour marathon that experts say leads to sleep deprivation and bad outcomes in law enforcement. The Department of Corrections has said for several years that they’re trying to do away with the ability, guaranteed in the union contract, to work quads. Corrections officers get lunch breaks during their shifts, but aren’t allowed to sleep on the job.
Richard Ferruccio, the president of the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers union, did not respond to requests for comment from the Globe about the investigation into officers sleeping on the job.
