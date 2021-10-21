The journey will mark the end of the US Navy’s Chief Heritage Weeks, during which a group of 120 Navy sailors selected to advance to the rank of chief petty officer is trained in the ways of the 19th century sailor as they live aboard the ship. They’ll learn “about the art of sailing, construction of the ship, handling of 19th century guns, and manning her gigs” as a way of fostering meaningful leadership skills, according to a post on the Navy’s website.

The 222-year-old USS Constitution will go “underway” on Friday, making a cumbersome journey around Boston Harbor as a contingent of newly-trained sailors fires off a 21-gun salute.

Advertisement

On Friday, the USS Constitution will be manned by those newly trained officers, who will drop all three of the ship’s topsails for the first time since 2012, a statement from the ship’s public affairs office said. They’ll fire a 21-gun salute as the Constitution passes Fort Independence on Castle Island at around 11:30 a.m.

The underway will culminate with a 17-gun salute at around 12:30 p.m. as the Constitution passes US Coast Guard Base Boston, the former site of Edmund Hartt’s shipyard — where the ship was built and later launched in October 1797.

The Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship still afloat and is known for its flawless track record — it was never defeated in battle, destroying or capturing 33 opponents. It was active during the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, earning the name Old Ironsides in the latter when British cannonballs could be seen bouncing off its wooden hull.

Today, the ship functions mostly as a museum exhibit, remaining docked in the Charlestown Navy Yard and open to public visitation year-round. It gets underway multiple times a year for special events.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.