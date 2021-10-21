Attorney Eric Tennen via email confirmed the news, which was first reported by Boston 25. Chapman was 73, and his sex crimes involving children dated back more than 40 years.

Wayne Chapman, a serial child molester whose bid for freedom in recent years prompted widespread outrage before his release in 2019, has died in a Connecticut nursing facility, his lawyer confirmed Thursday morning.

In September 1977, Chapman was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence and sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison, according to records. A year later, he was convicted of several more sex offenses for attacks on four boys in 1974 and 1975.

Lawrence police had called Chapman a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Andy Puglisi in 1976, but he was never charged in connection with that case.

In September 1976, police arrested Chapman on charges of murdering 5-year-old David Louison of Brockton two years earlier, but a Plymouth County grand jury found insufficient evidence to indict him.

After years of failing to convince the courts and forensic experts that he could safely return to society, Chapman finally succeeded in 2018 in getting two psychologists to conclude he was no longer sexually dangerous, clearing the way for his release.

At least one of Chapman’s victims and others connected to his crimes publicly protested his release.

Chapman was on the verge of release after four decades behind bars when he was indicted by a Middlesex grand jury in 2018 for allegedly fondling himself in front of prison staff. He was acquitted in that matter in August 2019 and released soon after.

Chapman initially went to a Boston medical facility after his release before eventually making his way to Connecticut.

