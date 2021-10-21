BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — Another Rhode Island school district is requiring teachers and staff to get coronavirus vaccinations or face unpaid leave and possible termination.

Employees of Barrington's schools have until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated, Superintendent Michael Messore told The Providence Journal.

Barrington joins West Warwick and Newport with a mandatory vaccination policy for faculty and staff, according to the state Department of Education. The Achievement First charter schools and the Rhode Island School for the Deaf also have mandates. Blackstone Valley Prep charter schools are requiring vaccination of new employees.