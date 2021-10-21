The announcement came nine months after Trump was expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The new venture said it had been created through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., and seeks to become a publicly listed company.

Some investors aren’t waiting to see whether former president Donald Trump’s plans for a media company to challenge the likes of Facebook, Twitter, and even Disney can actually become reality — they’re all in. Trump said Wednesday that he’s launching Trump Media & Technology Group as a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition quadrupled in value in afternoon trading Thursday, even though there’s a long way to go before the deal gets finalized and the venture becomes a bona fide media outlet.

“It’s been many, many months since there’s been a SPAC merger greeted with this amount of enthusiasm,” said Jay Ritter, a professor at the University of Florida who specializes in initial public offerings.

Trump has spoken about launching his own social media site ever since he was barred from Twitter and Facebook. An earlier effort to launch a blog on his existing website was abandoned after the page drew dismal views. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” he said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.”

Conservative voices actually do well on traditional social media. On Wednesday, half of Facebook’s 10 top-performing link posts were from conservative media, commentators, or politicians, according to a daily list compiled by a New York Times technology columnist and an Internet studies professor using Facebook’s data.

TMTG has not set its sights low. In addition to the Truth Social app, which is expected to soft-launch next month with a nationwide rollout early next year, the company says it is planning a video-on-demand service dubbed TMTG+ that will feature entertainment programming, news, and podcasts.

But within hours of Trump announcing the launch of his “emedia powerhouse” pranksters found what appeared to be an unreleased test version and posted a picture of a defecating pig to the “donaldjtrump” account.

The site has since been pulled offline — evidence that Trump is to likely face a daunting challenge in building an Internet business that can stand on its own.

The site’s early hours revealed lax security, rehashed features, and a flurry of bizarre design decisions. An open signup page allowed anyone to use the site shortly after it was revealed, sparking the creation of the “donaldjtrump” account and the pig posting. A Washington Post reporter was able to register and post under the account name “mikepence” without any stops in place. New signups were blocked shortly after.

The site looks almost entirely like a Twitter clone: A user can post Truths, which are like tweets, or Re-Truths, which are retweets. There’s also a news feed, called the Truth Feed, a notification system so users can know “who’s interacting with your TRUTH’s,” the social network’s App Store profile states.

Associated Press and Washington Post

Rice urges lawmakers to ‘move on’ from Jan. 6 insurrection

As a violent mob pushed past barricades protecting the US Capitol, then dragged, beat, and bludgeoned police officers before roaming the halls with abandon on Jan. 6, former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice watched and wept. The emotions, she said, were similar to those she felt on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I thought, ‘I study countries that do this. I didn’t think it would happen in my own country,’ " Rice, a Republican who teaches political science at Stanford University, said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View.”

The assault on democratic processes that day, as protesters sought to interrupt the certification of the presidential election, “was wrong,” Rice acknowledged, but she added that it’s time for lawmakers to “move on.”

The former White House official’s comments were a response in agreement to remarks that Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell gave on Tuesday. McConnell told reporters it was time for lawmakers “to be talking about the future and not the past,” referring to the discussion about false claims of election fraud pushed by Trump and his allies, which ultimately led supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6. McConnell said the issue should no longer be of concern.

‘’It’s my hope that the ‘22 election will be a referendum on the performance of the current administration, not a rehash of suggestions about what may have happened in 2020,’’ McConnell said.

Nevertheless, the House’s Jan. 6 committee is moving ahead on the investigation into the insurrection. Over the past few weeks, lawmakers subpoenaed organizers of the pro-Trump rallies that preceded the riot and several former Trump advisers.

Rice, who served as secretary of state in the George W. Bush administration from 2005 to 2009, said she agreed with McConnell. She added that it’s time for lawmakers to “move on in a lot of ways” and focus on issues affecting US citizens.

“I’m one who believes that the American people are now concerned about what we call ‘kitchen table issues’ — the price of gasoline, inflation, what’s happening to kids in school,” Rice said.

Sunny Hostin, a cohost on “The View” pushed back.

“I think it’s really politically expedient for Mitch McConnell to say ‘Let’s move on,’ especially when the former twice-impeached disgraced president enjoys attacking Mitch McConnell,” Hostin said. “But the problem is that past will become prologue if we don’t find out exactly what happened on Jan. 6.”

“And we will,” Rice interjected.

Washington Post

Abbott appoints new secretary of state for Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed John Scott -- one of the attorneys who represented former president Donald Trump in his lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results -- as the new secretary of state of Texas.

As the state’s top election official, Scott will oversee next year’s races, including the governor’s race where Abbott is running for reelection.

Abbott in his statement about the appointment praised Scott’s decades of experience in election law and litigation. When Abbott was attorney general, Scott served as a deputy attorney general.

“John understands the importance of protecting the integrity of our elections and building the Texas brand on an international stage,” the governor said. “I am confident that John’s experience and expertise will enhance his oversight and leadership over the biggest and most thorough election audit in the country.”

The Texas Tribune first reported on the appointment.

The statement made no mention of Scott’s role in perpetuating Trump’s baseless claims that widespread voter fraud rigged the 2020 election for President Biden. Dozens of courts nationwide rejected the various lawsuits, with a Trump-appointed judge in Pennsylvania roundly rejecting the campaign’s challenge.

“Calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee to the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, wrote last November for a panel of three judges -- all appointed by Republican presidents.

As secretary of state, Scott will be Texas’s top election administration official. The Lone Star state has been without a top election official since May, when Ruth Hughs, the former secretary of state, resigned after the Senate refused to confirm her. Scott will serve as interim secretary of state until he is up for confirmation by the legislature, which is not scheduled to meet again until 2023.

Scott briefly represented Trump last November, signing on to represent the former president’s attempts to prevent Pennsylvania’s election results from being certified. But he filed a motion to withdraw as a counsel for Trump just a few days later after agreeing with the plaintiffs that they would be best represented by different attorneys.

Abbott and other GOP officials in the state have increasingly come under criticism for backing legislation that critics say could make voting more difficult for many state residents. The governor claims that this is necessary in response to unproven concerns about voter fraud in 2020. However, there was no proof of voter fraud in the 2020 election, despite baseless claims from the former president and his call for audits in Texas and elsewhere to review of last year’s election results. Trump won Texas.

