Adolescents who receive two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have a much lower risk of contracting symptomatic Covid-19, with the risk of infection dropping by 90%, a study by Israel’s Clalit Research Institute and Harvard University suggests.

The data make “a strong argument in favor of opting-in to get vaccinated, especially in countries where the virus is currently widespread,” Ran Balicer, senior author of the study and chief innovation officer at the Clalit health care service, said in a press release. “These data provide much needed real-world evidence to help parents make informed decisions about vaccinating their adolescent children,” he added in a clip sent to journalists.