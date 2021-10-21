The first full moon of fall in the Northern Hemisphere illuminated the skies on Wednesday. But it has appeared full each night since Monday, and curious onlookers will have the chance to catch a glimpse of it again later this evening.
Following the Harvest Moon that came before it in September — the first full moon to rise nearest to the date of the autumnal equinox— the Hunter’s Moon is the first full moon of astronomical autumn.
The earliest use of the term “Hunter’s Moon” can be traced back to 1710, when it was first cited in the Oxford Dictionary, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
The name is believed to have originated from the time when hunters would view this particular full moon as a signal to stock up in preparation for the blustery and frigid season ahead, according to the Almanac. Since farmers had already cleaned out their fields under the Harvest Moon, they were easily able to see the fattened deer and other animals roaming through.
But other names for the moon are tied to early Native American roots, including the Travel Moon, the Dying Grass Moon, the Falling Leaves Moon, the Freezing Moon, and the Sanguine or Blood Moon. The latter two, according to some sources, are associated with either the “blood from hunting or the color of the changing autumn leaves.”
Fitting for the spooky season, the moon may appear both larger and more orange in hue as it drifts over the horizon near sunset. The annual Orionid meteor shower also peaked on Wednesday night. Typically, those gazing up at the sky can “count around 20 meteors per hour during the Orionids,” but the light from the Hunter’s Moon washed out many of the dimmer meteors, according to AccuWeather.
In Boston, the moonrise will occur at 6:34 p.m. on Thursday, and city residents will have the chance to see the moon at its peak fullness at that time. The next full moon will take place on Nov. 19, and is known as the Beaver Moon.
See photos of the moon from around the world:
Check out the #HuntersMoon over Boston this morning! pic.twitter.com/rRTtZP7oqJ— Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) October 21, 2021
Full Hunter's Moon at 99.6% over St. Louis. The crows kind of make it creepy. Full moon is technically on Wednesday at 9:57 am #STL pic.twitter.com/j0mybwPC66— David Carson (@PDPJ) October 20, 2021
The Hunter's Moon rises at 99.6 percent in size behind the Statue of Liberty and 9 Dekalb Avenue on the skyline of Brooklyn as the sun sets in New York City, Tuesday evening.#newyork #newyorkcity #nyc @statueellisnps #statueofliberty #moon #huntersmoon @agreatbigcity pic.twitter.com/3VwMssulTW— Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) October 19, 2021
I mean… 😍— NASA (@NASA) October 20, 2021
If you have a chance tonight, catch a glimpse of the Hunter's Moon. The nearly full Moon is seen here as it rises from The Observatory at America’s Square in Washington, DC on Oct. 19, 2021. https://t.co/0BzhKXrAde
Credit: @NASAHQPhoto pic.twitter.com/izSM0pK3xF
October's Hunters moon just after moonrise.#HuntersMoon #FullMoon pic.twitter.com/pHtvTRdUft— Jamie Reynolds (@jaythegrumpy) October 20, 2021
Seen from Melbourne, Florida: That's @AmericanAir flight 751 (a Boeing 737-823) flying at 38,000ft from CLT to MIA passing in front of the nearly Full Hunter's Moon.— Michael Seeley (@Mike_Seeley) October 20, 2021
(📷: me) pic.twitter.com/Z46FUznLcb
Tonight's moonrise caught between downtown Raleigh buildings One Progress Plaza and Two Hannover Square (BB&T sign is gone!) pic.twitter.com/UH833Ms2yo— Matt Robinson (@metroscenes) October 19, 2021
Spooky “Hunter’s Moon” over #Tampa. 📷 Jackie Sparrow 🌕 pic.twitter.com/IpRCRVMrAI— Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) October 21, 2021
This morning's Hunter's Moon / full moon nestling into Maryland's Chesapeake Bay Bridge at moonset#fullmoon #huntersmoon #huntersmoon2021 #ChesapeakeBayBridge #Maryland #ChesapeakeBay #MDinFocus #BayBridge @capitalweather @spann #ThePhotoHour #stormhour #potw #NikonNoFilter pic.twitter.com/L7MsL9naZ6— Dave Lyons (@insiteimage) October 20, 2021
Last night's Full Hunter Moon rising over the Grand Marais lighthouse. pic.twitter.com/7MgwPMFOIE— Bryan Hansel (@bryanhansel) October 19, 2021
WOW! The hunter's Moon seen Tuesday night from Mankato, MN. Photo courtesy of Bobby Duehring. #Moon #Space pic.twitter.com/BZr9ur0Zls— Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) October 21, 2021
This month’s Full Moon takes place this Wednesday 20 October at 3:56pm BST. This Full Moon is named Hunter Moon but other names for it include ‘Travel’ and ‘Dying Grass’ Moon. 🌕🏹— Tower Bridge (@TowerBridge) October 19, 2021
📸: Matthew Avery [IG @mattaveryuk] pic.twitter.com/K6Bailsg1p
The Hunter's Moon rising this evening in Kilcoole #Wicklow #fullmoon #weather pic.twitter.com/d5lUZVH3Dc— craigophoto (@craigophoto) October 20, 2021
October's Hunter Full Moon reflecting in the river basin at low tide. #HuntersMoon #NaturePhotography #wetlands pic.twitter.com/jaKhrbIdNt— Therese O'Donnell (@TessOD52) October 20, 2021
Tonight’s Hunter’s Moon rises behind One World Trade Center #NYC #FullMoon pic.twitter.com/8CoitfOzmE— Dan Martland (@DanTVusa) October 21, 2021
The Hunter’s Moon rising over downtown Asheville, North Carolina this evening. pic.twitter.com/lFup9B3yi4— AshevillePictures (@AshevillePictu1) October 19, 2021
On the hunt for a great Moon photo? 🏹— NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) October 20, 2021
Tonight, be sure to check out the Hunter’s Moon, the full Moon that comes after the Harvest Moon. A full Moon is seen here rising over Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park in Santa Clarita, California, on June 24, 2021. https://t.co/k4HPdU0bWD pic.twitter.com/93LtrfO29D
Tonight’s full moon, the Hunter Moon, rising over #Dublin city.— Andy Sheridan (@jnrbaker) October 20, 2021
I always find the rising full moon such an exciting experience…#FullMoon #HuntersMoon #Ireland pic.twitter.com/9kfLeUKEqH
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.