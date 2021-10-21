The earliest use of the term “Hunter’s Moon” can be traced back to 1710, when it was first cited in the Oxford Dictionary, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac .

Following the Harvest Moon that came before it in September — the first full moon to rise nearest to the date of the autumnal equinox — the Hunter’s Moon is the first full moon of astronomical autumn .

The first full moon of fall in the Northern Hemisphere illuminated the skies on Wednesday. But it has appeared full each night since Monday, and curious onlookers will have the chance to catch a glimpse of it again later this evening.

Advertisement

The name is believed to have originated from the time when hunters would view this particular full moon as a signal to stock up in preparation for the blustery and frigid season ahead, according to the Almanac. Since farmers had already cleaned out their fields under the Harvest Moon, they were easily able to see the fattened deer and other animals roaming through.

But other names for the moon are tied to early Native American roots, including the Travel Moon, the Dying Grass Moon, the Falling Leaves Moon, the Freezing Moon, and the Sanguine or Blood Moon. The latter two, according to some sources, are associated with either the “blood from hunting or the color of the changing autumn leaves.”

Fitting for the spooky season, the moon may appear both larger and more orange in hue as it drifts over the horizon near sunset. The annual Orionid meteor shower also peaked on Wednesday night. Typically, those gazing up at the sky can “count around 20 meteors per hour during the Orionids,” but the light from the Hunter’s Moon washed out many of the dimmer meteors, according to AccuWeather.

Advertisement

In Boston, the moonrise will occur at 6:34 p.m. on Thursday, and city residents will have the chance to see the moon at its peak fullness at that time. The next full moon will take place on Nov. 19, and is known as the Beaver Moon.

See photos of the moon from around the world:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.