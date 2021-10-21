Re “It’s wrong to judge people and their politics by their accent” and “Nothing to hear here” (Letters, Oct. 19): While I realize that the responses of two readers to Renée Graham’s recent column on Annissa Essaibi George and her Boston accent are important, I can also see Graham’s point (“When a Boston accent becomes a dog whistle,” Opinion, 13).

Yes, as the letters point out, the Boston accent is a legitimate accent and is the way many local people speak in this area. People should not make assumptions about locals with an accent based solely on how they talk. It is also true, however, that a political campaign where the candidate emphasizes her accent can be scary to many people in this area. That accent is an echo for them of a brutal past. Locals who speak with that accent should not forget that. None of us should.