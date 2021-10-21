Some people in the Black community might also remark on how someone of Powell’s status surely must have had access to the best medical care possible but that whatever lifesaving measures were implemented were to no avail.

The unfortunate passing of Colin Powell ( “A path-clearing leader in war, peace,” Page A1, Oct. 19), one of this century’s most powerful and influential Black icons, could have a crippling effect on a particular group of individuals. I am speaking specifically about the damage to the collective psyche of members of the Black community, many of whom were already leery about being vaccinated. Despite having been vaccinated against COVID-19, he still succumbed to issues related to this deadly disease.

Where then does the hope lie for us?

As a homeless, unemployed, Black American, I am often unfairly seen as nothing more than a faceless statistic. As a consequence of this, I could easily subscribe to the belief that there is such a thing as inescapable Black misfortune in America, and thus become pessimistic and bitter. Yet I choose not to. Instead, I am inspired by things such as the legacy Powell left behind, and I choose to confront whatever racially based obstacles this current pandemic presents for me, such as inequities in vaccine sites and testing locations. I handle them with the same determination, strength, and dignity that Powell did with the hurdles he encountered in his life.

I also seek in writing this to implore other members of the Black community to step up and be leaders and to motivate the unvaccinated among us — who might otherwise take this rare occurrence of a prominent individual succumbing to a breakthrough infection as a reason to resist — to heed the science and get these necessary shots.

Leroy Gardner

Boston

The writer is currently a resident of the Pine Street Inn shelter.