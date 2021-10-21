It is disturbing to see that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, one of the greatest institutions of learning in the world, has canceled a speaking invitation it had extended because of pressure from groups who object to the lecturer’s political views (“MIT cancels speech talk by visiting professor: Outrage over diversity views sparks move,” Metro, Oct. 14) How can it be that an institution of MIT’s stature is so lacking in vision, confidence, and strength of purpose that it succumbs to these groups’ complaints and threats?

And what are the professor’s offenses? He has stated that university evaluations of students should be based on academic merit, not on membership in an underrepresented identity group. He doesn’t oppose increased diversity; he opposes some of the methods used to try to achieve it.