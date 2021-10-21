What they couldn’t forget was a 48-21 loss to the Sachems in the South Shore League championship game last April.

Celebrating in front of the scoreboard Thursday night following a dramatic 30-28 win over visiting Middleborough, that’s what members of the Abington football team screamed toward the heavens at Memorial Field.

“We’ve been thinking about that game since the minute it was over,” senior Drew Donovan said. “It felt great to get them back.”

Added junior Isaiah Ricketson: “They embarrassed us last season. We had to beat them on our home field.”

The win keeps Abington (6-1) in the running for an SSL Sullivan Division co-championship if the Green Wave can beat Norwell next week. The Sachems (5-2) let their chance to claim the division outright slip away and if Rockland beats East Bridgewater on Thanksgiving, all three teams will tie for the title.

“Our team worked our tail off to get here,” Donovan said. “We worked so hard during the week. We knew we had to have a good game today.”

It was Donovan who made the game’s biggest play. With 90 seconds left, Middleborough quarterback Jacob Briggs — who finished with 149 rushing yards and three touchdowns and threw for 110 yards — broke several tackles for an 11-yard score to pull the Sachems within two. On the two-point conversion attempt he was flushed from the pocket and threw to his left on the run, but Donovan jumped the route and snagged an interception.

“Our defensive coordinator called timeout and drew up a great play for us and put me in a great position to make a play,” Donovan said.

Ricketson couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“That was crazy,” he said. “I was like, ‘It’s over.’”

But it wasn’t quite over. Abington still needed to recover an onside kick, which it did, and then run out the clock. On the Green Wave’s second play, Ricketson found a hole down the right side and broke off a backbreaking 55-yard run, giving him a game-high 163 rushing yards.

“He had a great season last year and he worked his butt off this summer to get to where he is this year,” Donovan said. “He hasn’t had a breakout game and this was his breakout game. He really showed what he’s capable of.”

Ricketson was one of four four Green Wave runners — along with Kurtis Lucas-Summers (98 yards, TD), Mason Kilmain (67 yards, TD) and Donovan (62 yards, TD) — to rush for more than 60 yards as the team churned up 390 yards on the ground, allowing them to pile up 20 first downs, including 18 in the first three quarters.

“We had a wonderful week in practice,” said coach Jim Kelliher, who is now four wins shy of 300. “We focused on making sure that the linemen come off and get into people and block until the whistle.”

While Abington was able to run the ball with ease all evening, it struggled to finish drives in the first half and threw two interceptions, entering halftime down 16-8.

A Ricketson touchdown less than two minutes into the third quarter and a 2-point conversion run by Donovan tied the game at 16-all. With less than a minute left in the quarter, Lucas-Summers got loose for a 45-yard score as the Green Wave took its first lead.

Less than two minutes after that, Middleborough tied it up on a 10-yard run by Briggs, but the Sachems’ two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the game tied at 22-all.

On Abington’s very next play, Donovan broke a 58-yard touchdown run and quarterback Eddie Reilly found Kilmain on the conversion for a 30-22 lead.

“My line set up a huge hole,” Donovan said. “A Mack truck could have gone through it. I just had to make a move on the safety and that did it.”

In 48 years coaching Abington, including five state championships, Kelliher struggled to recall a better game he’d been involved in.

“It ranks up there,” he said. “It really, truly does.”

Woburn 30, Lexington 7 — Junior Anthony Travers (185 yards) and senior Derek Baccari (119 yards, 2 TDs) led the Tanners’ rushing attack. Junior quarterback Brett Tuzzolo added a rushing touchdown, and hit senior Derek Dabrieo for a passing score, as Woburn (5-1) earned the win in the Middlesex Liberty Division.

Boys’ soccer

Bridgewater-Raynham 2, Whitman-Hanson 1 — The Trojans (4-10-1) rallied from 1-0 down to win the nonleague match courtesy of goals from Darryl Quist with 13 minutes left and Sean Catino with four minutes remaining. James Nichols stopped a penalty shot to preserve the win.

Brookline 4, Wellesley 1 — Isaac Heffess and Rafa Matta scored two goals apiece in the Bay State Conference Carey Division win for the No. 15 Warriors (6-2-6).

Concord-Carlisle 1, Cambridge 1 — Senior Ash Niemann scored the opening goal for the No. 20 Patriots (7-3-4) in their Dual County League draw. The Falcons (6-5-5) equalized before halftime.

Dover-Sherborn 1, Dedham 1 — Kofi Poku scored the lone goal for D-S (6-7-2) with 36 minutes remaining in the Tri-Valley League match.

East Bridgewater 6, Middleborough 0 — Five different players scored as the Vikings (11-4-1) took down their South Shore Sullivan Division foe.

Essex Tech 2, Lowell Catholic 0 — Seniors Gavin Russell and Jack Pais scored for the Hawks (13-0-2) in their Commonwealth Athletic Conference win. Senior Brady MacGregor recorded the shutout.

Gloucester 7, Salem 0 — Gino Tripoli, Max Sperry, Kayky Barbosa, Neville Clancy, Jack Patten, Aiden Almeida, and Andrew Coelho scored one goal each in the dominant Northeastern Conference shutout for the Fishermen (10-3-1).

KIPP Academy 4, Whittier 1 — James Paz scored twice, one on a penalty kick, and Josue DeLeon Chindindu and Kevin Rodriguez added single tallies for KIPP (12-4) in the Commonwealth win.

Manchester Essex 2, Lynnfield 1 — The Hornets (9-5-2) rallied with two goals in the final 12 minutes to earn a hard-fought Cape Ann League road win. Becket Spencer saved a ball from going out of bounds near the net, passing it to Cian Doyle, who knocked in the first goal. With five minutes left, Eli Cox corralled a deflected ball and fired it into the goal to swipe the victory.

Medford 6, Chelsea 0 — Senior captain Rafael Gross’s three goals secured the Greater Boston League win and title for the the visiting Mustangs (10-0-4).

Medway 4, Norton 1 — Junior Marco Perugini scored his 17th and 18th goals of the season for the Mustangs (9-6) in the Tri-Valley win.

Nauset 2, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — The top-ranked Warriors (12-0-2) led 22-5 in shot attempts, but were tied 1-1 with eight minutes remaining. Then Pat Pinto fired a ball in from the wing that Nate Latring finished off for the winning goal, securing a Cape & Islands League victory.

Needham 4, Braintree 0 — Mitch Wilson (2 goals), Danny Jordan, and Charlie Cohen scored for the No. 4 Rockets (12-0-4) to clinch their 10th consecutive Bay State Conference Herget Division title.

Newburyport 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — Senior Max Gagnon scored the first goal for the 16th-ranked Clippers (14-0-1), and junior Henry Acton added insurance that Newburyport ended up needing to hold on for the Cape Ann victory.

North Andover 5, Chelmsford 1 — Jack Determan and Caleb Ginsburg netted two goals apiece for the Scarlet Knights (10-1-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Pentucket 2, Amesbury 1 — Alex Bishop scored the winner for Pentucket (6-5-3) with four minutes remaining, assisted by Max Markuns, to complete the comeback win in the Cape Ann League match. Liam Sullivan scored the tying goal halfway through the second half off a pass from Bishop.

Rockland 2, Mashpee 0 — Joao Faria found the back of the net twice off assists from Gavin Norton for the Bulldogs (14-1-1) in their South Shore League win.

Saint Joseph Prep 3, Matignon 0 — Ben Yawoga, Danny Contreras and Liam Brown were the goal scorers for the Phoenix (11-2-2), who have won their last seven contests.

Sandwich 3, Falmouth 2 — Jake Sutton sparked a comeback win from 1-0 down in the early stages of the first half for the Blue Knights (4-5-3) with two goals in the the Cape & Islands contest. Matthew Murray scored the second goal, assisted by Braden Gilfoy, in the 21st minute. Owen Woodard assisted Sutton’s winner in the 30th minute.

Shawsheen 2, Northeast 1 — Joe Woodward’s two goals proved the difference for the Rams (6-3-4) in the Commonwealth road win.

Sturgis East 3, Rising Tide Charter 0 — Naje Wray (2 goals) and Thomas Terry (goal) scored for the Storm (6-5-3) in their Cape & Islands League win.

Weymouth 5, Natick 0 — Senior forwards Colin Carter and Dylan Laewe scored two goals each for the Wildcats (7-2-5) in their Bay State Conference win.

Field hockey

Franklin 6, Mansfield 1 — Payten Crandall (2 goals), Kendall Jones, Emily Carney, Kaitlyn Carney and Haley Wernig all scored in a convincing Hockomock win for the No. 4 Panthers (16-1).

Hanover 3, Pembroke 2 — Katie Radzik (2 goals) and McKenzie Foley (goal) powered the Hawks (6-6) to the Patriot League win. Ella Stone recorded two assists.

King Philip 7, Milford 0 — Senior Veronica Nowakowski scored her first varsity goal for the Warriors (12-3-1 overall, 12-2 Hockomock League).

Oliver Ames 2, Stoughton 0 — Sophomore Erin Cottam scored a goal and assisted on senior Georgia Costello’s goal, as the Tigers (9-5-2) earned a Hockomock Davenport shutout.

Plymouth North 2, Silver Lake 1 — Senior captain Emily Jenkins and classmate Caroline Egan assisted on each other’s goals, as the Blue Eagles (8-4-3) won a close Patriot League Keenan game.

Sturgis East 3, Martha’s Vineyard 2 — Indy Antos (2 goals) and Keira Shinnick scored in the Cape & Islands League victory for the Storm (1-7-3). Shannon Keating and Molly Reino tallied assists.

Watertown 6, Burlington 0 — The No. 6 Raiders (15-0) nabbed a Middlesex League win on senior night, with seniors Taylor Lambo (goal) and Ellie Monahan (2 assists) each contributing.

Girls’ soccer

Acton-Boxborough 2, Waltham 0 — Maya Mathis scored one goal and assisted on the other in the Dual County League win for No. 19 A-B (10-2-1).

Concord-Carlisle 5, Cambridge 0 — Senior captain Nia Hislop (3 assists) and sophomore Cara Uealdini (2 goals, assist) led the Patriots (10-2-3) to the Dual County League win and secured Peter Fischelis’s 100th victory in charge of the program.

Danvers 5, Beverly 2 — Junior Ellie Anderson was all the offense the eighth-ranked Falcons (11-2-2) needed, scoring four goals and assisting senior Arianna Bezanson on another in the Northeastern Conference win.

Lynnfield 4, Manchester Essex 0 — The visiting Pioneers (8-4-4) won with a balanced attack that featured four different scorers: Bella Carroll, Anna Radulski, Emma Rose, and Ally Sykes.

Natick 4, Weymouth 0 — Senior Briar Grady got the No. 9 Redhawks (11-0-3) on the board with a penalty kick. Juniors Zoe Graves, Emma Grant, and Emma Tavilla kept the goals coming, with Graves and senior Kyra Hacker (2) adding assists in the Bay State Conference win.

Needham 4, Braintree 1 — Senior Maddie Ledbury led the Rockets (10-3-2) to the Bay State Conference win with two goals. Senior Alina Ouligan scored her first career goal for Needham.

North Andover 3, Haverhill 0 — Ella Slayton, Jordan Lamphere and Maddie Jackson scored, and Ella Roe and Ainsley Chittick netted assists for the Scarlet Knights (12-1-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

North Reading 4, Rockport 2 — Maddie DiNapoli totaled three goals and assisted Tiara Lamont on the other in the Cape Ann League win for the Hornets (6-2-6).

Pentucket 3, Amesbury 2 — Junior Sabrina Campbell (2 goals) and senior Mollie Cahalane powered Pentucket (9-4-2) to the Cape Ann win.

Revere 4, Malden 0 — Senior Carolina Vettero scored her 100th career goal, knocking in three scores in all for the Patriots (8-4-1) in a win in the Greater Boston League.

Sandwich 3, Falmouth 1 — Senior Grace Cohen, classmate Morgan Ramsey, and junior Riley Morrison scored for the Blue Knights (8-3-2) to take the Cape & Islands Atlantic victory.

Sturgis West 1, Monomoy 1 — Junior Jillian Greene struck first for the Navigators (6-6-2) just a minute before halftime. Sophomore Kenyatta Pigo-Cronin notched the equalizer for Monomoy (8-6-2) with just three minutes left in the game, sending the Cape & Islands Lighthouse Division matchup to a tie.

Girls’ volleyball

Arlington Catholic 3, St. Mary’s 0 — Addison O’Donovan and Maggie Milne each tallied seven kills to lift the Cougars (10-5) to victory in Catholic Central League action.

Barnstable 3, Sandwich 0 — Lindsay Jones (8 kills, 4 aces) and Laura Cogswell (14 assists, 7 aces) helped power the No. 13 Red Hawks (10-5) to victory in the Cape & Islands League.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Nauset 0 — Zoey McCarthy (6 kills, 5 solo blocks, 2 aces), Molly Coakley (2 kills, 16 digs, ace) and Mikey Terrenzi (55 digs, 2 kills, ace, 30 serve receptions) propelled the No. 3 Dolphins (14-1) to the Cape & Islands win.

King Philip 3, Milford 0 — Senior Samantha Asprelli (10 aces, 7 digs, 21 service points), senior Stella Bailey (5 aces, 13 service points), senior Sofia Riedel (9 digs), and junior Sami Shore (10 kills, 3 blocks) helped the No. 9 Warriors (17-0) remain unbeaten and secure the Hockomock League win.

Oliver Ames 3, Stoughton 0 — Senior Hadley Rhodes (22 assists), junior Maddie Homer (21 digs), and sophomore Sarah Hilliard (14 kills, 5 aces) paced the offense for the Tigers (13-4) in their Hockomock League win.

Reading 3, Belmont 2 — Despite trailing 12-8 in the fifth set, the Rockets (9-7) charged back, with junior Evie Taylor providing seven consecutive service points to earn a 15-12 set win and the match victory. Taylor finished with 20 points in the Middlesex League bout, and classmate Abby Farrell had 17 kills.

Triton 3, North Reading 1 — Stonehill-bound senior Mia Berardino logged 20 kills in the Cape Ann League home win for the Vikings (9-7). Classmate Molly Kimball contributed 23 assists and 5 digs, and sophomore Kendall Liebert racked up 9 blocks.

Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, AJ Traub, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.