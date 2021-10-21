Abby Farrell, Reading — The junior tallied 10 kills and 2 blocks last Thursday against Winchester, and had 18 kills and 2 blocks in a 3-1 Middlesex League win over Woburn.

Lauryn Friess, Concord-Carlisle — The libero logged 25 digs in a five-set Dual County League victory against Boston Latin, then 18 digs in a 3-0 win over Bedford on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Hurm, Cardinal Spellman ― In a 3-0 Catholic Central win over Bishop Stang, the senior reached 1,000 career digs, along with 500 kills, and 200 aces. She added 16 digs and an ace in a 3-2 win over Rockland and 9 digs and an ace in a sweep of Archbishop Williams.