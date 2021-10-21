Abby Farrell, Reading — The junior tallied 10 kills and 2 blocks last Thursday against Winchester, and had 18 kills and 2 blocks in a 3-1 Middlesex League win over Woburn.
Lauryn Friess, Concord-Carlisle — The libero logged 25 digs in a five-set Dual County League victory against Boston Latin, then 18 digs in a 3-0 win over Bedford on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Hurm, Cardinal Spellman ― In a 3-0 Catholic Central win over Bishop Stang, the senior reached 1,000 career digs, along with 500 kills, and 200 aces. She added 16 digs and an ace in a 3-2 win over Rockland and 9 digs and an ace in a sweep of Archbishop Williams.
Ahunna James, King Philip — The junior outside hitter recorded 8 kills in a 3-0 nonleague win over Walpole, then matched that total in the Warriors’ 3-0 Hockomock victory over Mansfield.
Stephanie Sardella, Billerica — The senior recorded a career-high 17 kills against Tewksbury before adding 11 kills in a three-set win over Lowell.
Ellie Streeper, Needham — In a 3-0 week for the No. 2 Rockets, the senior libero recorded 9 aces, 12 kills, and 18 digs against Walpole, 6 aces and 9 kills the following night against Newton South, and then 6 aces, 10 kills, and 11 digs vs. Milton.
Jess Wright, Canton — The sophomore paced the Bulldogs to a 3-1 win over Fontbonne and then recorded 13 kills and 3 aces in a 3-0 Hockomock victory over Stoughton.
