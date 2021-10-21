“I’ve been looking forward to it every year,” said junior outside hitter Abby Downs , a three-year varsity player for the Indians. “I’m really excited to finally get the chance to do it.”

Ranked 12th in the Globe’s Top 20, Billerica (15-2) is first in the Merrimack Valley Conference’s Division 1 standings and has qualified for the MIAA Division 2 tournament.

When November rolls around, all 16 players on the Billerica girls’ volleyball team will experience the state tournament for the first time. After missing the cut in 2018 and 2019 (and with no state tournament in 2020), the Indians are back for the first time in four years.

Advertisement

The formula for the Indians’ strong season starts with 11 varsity returners, as well as six seniors. For Billerica six-year coach Brittney McGinness, that abundance of depth has helped push her squad forward.

“The level of play is just that much higher, we’re fine-tuning our skills in practice and working on breaking apart defenses,” McGinness said. “We no longer have to question who needs to go where. Everyone has their role and they know what they need to do.”

With 11 returneers, coach Brittney McGinness has guided Billerica back to postseason play. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Once they hit the court this fall, it was all business.

“We have so much depth, I can be confident with anyone that goes on the court,” senior setter Kailey Roche said. “I know that everyone can get it done. We just have unmatched chemistry.”

Downs mentioned how since most of the team knew each other already, they were able to work out and scrimmage together over the summer, as well as bond and get closer as a team.

“I know that anyone around me, we can pick each other up if we get down or get in our heads,” Downs said.

The strength of the team comes in how well everyone executes their role, McGinness said. She took note of the defensive prowess of senior libero Grace Jones, the power of seniors Jessica Mailett and Stephanie Sardella in the front row, as well as the strong play of junior Naomi Boldebuck and senior Paige Murphy.

Advertisement

“It’s not just one, two, or three people,” McGinness said. “We have success because of the whole team and the work they put in in and out of season.”

With Roche setting to Downs to swing on the outside, the Indians are tough to beat.

“I love playing with Abby,” Roche said. “Her first year, we took her under our wing. Our personalities matched so well that it was never difficult to find chemistry.”

“She knows exactly where I want my sets, and hits them perfectly,” Downs said of Roche’s passes.

Kailey Roche (5) and Abby Downs (13) has become a formidable tandem for Billerica. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The Indians are looking to secure a strong seed in the Division 2 tournament, but they dropped a recent match at Tewksbury, 23-25, 25-20, 24-26, 18-25. Billerica is treating that game as a learning experience, knowing there will be close games in the tournament.

Roche said the team focuses on being able to “build their own energy.”

“It’s helpful to see where our weaknesses are,” Downs said. “We can’t let anything get in our head, we can’t let other teams get in our heads. We just need to be the team that we know we are.”

Service points

▪ Boston Latin has put together a stellar season, earning a spot in the MIAA tournament, and clinching the Dual County League Small title.

Advertisement

A senior-heavy team has helped the Wolfpack (13-1, 8-1 DCL) stay focused throughout the season.

What makes this season so special, said 18-year coach Kai Yuen, is that the underclassmen are “all in in making this season the best ever,” which will contribute to stepping in when a senior class of eight departs.

Seniors Kyri Stavros, Hailey Rooner, Holly Sullivan, and Christina Zhu are the key players for the Wolfpack.

Yuen calls Stavros, his setter, the “heart of the team” for her ability to run the offense. At outside hitter, Rooney and Sullivan produce on a regular basis.

“Rooney is one the best all-around players in the DCL” Yuen said. “Zhu is having her best season ever, she is an absolute force in the middle in both her offense and blocking skills.”

In his tenure at Latin, Yuen said his process as a coach has evolved.

”Instead of defining the season with W’s and L’s, my goal is to make sure that they are having as much fun as they can competing together as a team,” Yuen said.

Games to Watch

Saturday, Newton North at Newton South, 1 p.m. — The sixth-ranked Tigers travel for a rivalry game against the Lions.

Monday, Lincoln-Sudbury at Hopkinton, 6 p.m. — The No. 1 Hillers prepares to host No. 19 L-S for a nonleague match.

Monday, Acton-Boxborough at Concord-Carlisle, 5:30 p.m. — The host Patriots, now ranked No. 8, took the first meeting, 3-0, on Oct. 13.

Wednesday, Quincy at Hingham, 5:30 p.m. —The No. 12 Presidents travel to the No. 16 Harborwomen for an appealing Patriot League match.

Advertisement

Wednesday, Dartmouth at Barnstable, 5 p.m. — The No. 3 Indians prepare to travel to the No. 13 Red Hawks.

Correspondent Kylie Chetwynde contributed to this story.