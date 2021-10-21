The light appeared to be coming from the Bleacher Bar, located beyond the center field fence.

During the fifth inning of Wednesday’s Game 5 showdown at Fenway between the Red Sox and Astros, umpires stopped play before the start of the bottom of the fifth inning. It was initially believed they were concerned with a light in the outfield that could be seen coming through the outfield wall.

Turns out, the meeting, which included Boston manager Alex Cora and Houston manager Dusty Baker, was convened because a piece of reflecting tape that was above the door to the Bleacher Bar.

“There was something in the wall in center field. It looked like a light or whatever. Somebody noticed it in the dugout,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game.

“It wasn’t a big deal, but just to let them know that that was there. I don’t know if the hitter was able to see it, whatever.”

In his postgame remarks, Houston manager Dusty Baker credited Cora with setting the record straight.

“I know that Alex Cora had said something about the light out in center, and then he came over to me and said it really wasn’t a light,” Baker told reporters after the game.

“It wasn’t in anybody’s eyes or point of vision or distraction. It was some reflective tape that somebody had put out there. It looked like a light shining off the lights, but I didn’t really see it. I didn’t have the angle to see it.”

