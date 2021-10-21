No one, including coach Bruce Cassidy , could recall a goalie ever leading the brief drill. The 6-foot-4-inch Swede managed the best he could, but it was a bit like watching a 16-wheeler attempt to parallel park on Beacon Hill the day after a blizzard.

Upon captain Patrice Bergeron’s request, Ullmark, in his cumbersome goalie gear, led his teammates through the stretch at center ice that marks the end of every workout.

BUFFALO — Practice drew to a close for the Bruins around 1:45 Thursday afternoon, and the man at center stage was Linus Ullmark .

“Been a long time since I did that,” said a smiling Ullmark. “It was fine.”

Advertisement

After nine years in the Sabres organization, Ullmark for the first time will face his former team Friday at KeyBank Center, the place that was his home as recently as the spring.

In an unusual move, Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark led the team stretch at the end of practice Thursday. Kevin Paul Dupont

Wooed away by the Bruins with a four-year, $20 million free agent offer, Ullmark enthusiastically opted out of what has been the Sabres’ futile un-merry-go-round over the last 10 years and joined a Bruins team that typically makes the playoffs and has played in three recent Stanley Cup Finals (2011, ‘13, and ‘19).

“When Boston came knocking,” said Ullmark, ‘‘it felt like a good decision to go to a contender — and a great franchise, great team, great teammates all round.

“So it’s been fun ever since I left — a little bittersweet, obviously. That’s how it’s going to be when you’ve been in a place that long.”

Ullmark, 28, will be making his first regular-season appearance for the Bruins, following a tepid showing in the preseason that led Cassidy to choose rookie Jeremy Swayman to make the first two starts (1-1-0). He will have to be prepared to face what could be an emotional response by some of his longtime pals in those Sabres sweaters.

Advertisement

Fellow Swede Rasmus Dahlin, while noting that he considers Ullmark a brother, also noted that he “loves” to score on him, in part because Ullmark loved to “talk a lot of [bleep]” during workouts.

It’s quite possible the bleep will flow once the puck is dropped Friday.

“If they start talking, I’ll keep talking to them, you know?” said the good-natured tender. “But I’ll try to keep it to myself. I don’t want to get too wound up.

“It’s an important game. I’m coming back here for the first time, so I’m looking forward to that, and my goal tomorrow is to win — it’s always been like that.”

Foligno sidelined

Nick Foligno, who exited Wednesday night’s loss to the Flyers late in the second period with an undisclosed upper-body injury, did not practice here and likely will remain sidelined through at least Sunday’s Garden matinee against the Sharks.

Second-line right winger Craig Smith, 0-0—0 and minus-2 through two games, also did not join the workout. Cassidy said Smith took a maintenance day and figures he’ll be able to resume his spot on the Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle line vs. the Sabres.

With Foligno a scratch, it likely means that left winger Anton Blidh will appear in his 39th NHL game. This is “Bleeder’s” seventh pro season, the vast majority of which he has spent at AHL Providence. The 26-year-old Swede can be an agitator. The Bruins could have used his sandpaper vs. the Flyers.

Advertisement

Blidh is pegged for fourth-line duty at left wing, possibly with Trent Frederic in the slot (his natural position) and Thomas Nosek, a lefty shot, popping out of pivot duty to man the right.

But Cassidy made it clear he is considering a number of options with his bottom six. Another choice, though one he didn’t mention, could be to dress only 11 forwards and use either John Moore or Jakub Zboril as a No. 7 defenseman.

One to put behind

Swayman’s rough ride Wednesday was the poorest outing of his NHL career, with five goals allowed on the Flyers’ first 22 shots.

The 22-year-old tender, noted Cassidy, came to work Thursday and his attitude “didn’t change a beat.”

“He was out there working hard,” said Cassidy. “He went out early for warmups with ‘Goalie Bob’ [Essensa] with a smile on his face.

“If he’s going to have any type of career in this league, he’s going to have games like that where pucks find their way through him. You hope they’re not that often, and then it’s how does he bounce back?

“This was the first game of the 12 he’s played that you’d say he probably wasn’t at his best. Let’s see how he bounces back. Is it in his head, or does he just move on, put it behind him, and learn?”

Ullmark was asked what words of wisdom he might have imparted to the young Swayman.

Advertisement

“Sun will rise up tomorrow,” said the former Buffalo resident. “As it did, you know, one of the few times it actually did rise in Buffalo, so … it’s been nice.

“He is a good kid who doesn’t really care about wins and losses. Obviously, we want to win every single game, but there’s 82 games in a season and you can’t dwell on the past. Learn from it, enjoy the present, and look forward to tomorrow.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.