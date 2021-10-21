Having already dispatched Holliston, 42-7, last Saturday, the Mustangs (5-1, 3-0 TVL) can move one step closer to the program’s first outright title in their new conference Friday night with a road win over the Clockers (6-0, 2-0 TVL).

Now the head coach of his alma mater — which joined the Tri-Valley League in 2017 — Lopes has been gearing his team up for a new set of rivals: Holliston and Ashland.

When Manny Lopes was a star linebacker and fullback at Norwood in the early 2000s, he remembers how the road to a Bay State Conference title and potential Super Bowl appearance went through Walpole and Wellesley.

“We were really good,” Lopes said of his Mustang teams, who won a Super Bowl in 2000 and fell to Whitman-Hanson in a Super Bowl rematch in 2001. “Back then it was Walpole and Wellesley in back-to-back weeks, and it’s the same way now with Holliston and Ashland. You got to win both if you want to win the league.”

But Ashland also is eyeing history.

The Clockers won the TVL in 2019 en route to a state championship, finished in a three-way tie with Norwood and Holliston in the Fall II season last spring, and are looking to three-peat as league champs for the first time in program history.

Ashland is aiming for its third straight Tri-Valley League Large Schools title under coach Andrew MacKay. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“We want to be part of that history,” said Ashland senior captain Andrew Meleski, who leads the TVL with nine touchdowns and 988 yards rushing.

“We knew it was either going to be either Holliston or Norwood again [for the league title]. We split the title last year, so the rivalry [with Norwood] is definitely there.”

While relatively new, the rivalry between Norwood and Ashland is growing with each meeting.

Senior center Sean Quinn (75) makes the line calls and also plays defensive end, never taking a play off. William Doyle

Mustangs senior captain Sean Quinn remembers getting flattened, 42-13, by Ashland in 2019, then playing the Clockers close in a 21-14 loss on April 10.

With Quinn calling out protections and checks at the line of scrimmage, Norwood is opening up huge running holes for tailback Brian Metayer and Subodh Dhakal. Quinn deferred credit to his linemates, and right guard Matt Alves in particular, yet Lopes heaped praise on his starting center and defensive tackle for his intelligence and leadership.

“[Quinn] steps up to the line of scrimmage and makes our line calls, sets our protections, and points out the ‘Mike’ linebacker like you hear in the NFL,” Lopes said. “That’s our center making those calls. He knows the game very well and we run everything through him.”

Norwood’s offense is in many ways a mirror image of Ashland’s, with both teams employing a versatile rushing attack that keeps defenses guessing. Ashland’s line is led by returning TVL All-Star Dylan Drozek, and senior quarterback Luke Herter is always a threat to take off.

More than the talent they can put on the field, these teams have taken control in their league because of the winning culture that Ashland coach Andrew MacKay has created over 11 years at the helm, and that Lopes is starting to establish at Norwood.

“It’s going to be [Norwood’s] running attack versus ours,” MacKay said. “It’s going to be a great night for high school football.”

“We’re kind of similar programs with blue-collar kids from blue-collar towns. [Lopes] did an unbelievable job changing the culture over there. We played them four years ago and it was a completely different game than the wars we’ve had over the past couple years.”

With both programs looking sharp throughout the spring and handling the competition this fall, it comes as no surprise this game has been circled on their respective calendars. Norwood would still have to beat Westwood next week and Ashland would have to hold serve at Medfield to win the league title outright, but both programs recognize this showdown as the final obstacle toward becoming champions.

For Quinn and the Mustangs, the knowledge that Lopes had tremendous success as a player — losing just one game during his varsity career at Norwood — inspires confidence the program can continue to take incremental steps forward.

“I said when I got hired, losing is contagious, and so is winning,” Lopes said. “The kids are learning how to make those plays in tight games and if [this game] goes down to the wire, than hopefully they make enough plays to win.”