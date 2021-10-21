Norwood at Ashland : These new rivals meet with the Tri-Valley League title essentially on the line. Ashland spoiled Norwood’s perfect season last spring and will look to deny the Mustangs again. Pick : Ashland.

QB Jake Gilbert and his Xaverian teammates take on Catholic Conference rival St. John's (Shrewsbury) Sunday night at Polar Park in Worcester.

Duxbury at Hingham: Old rivals clash in Hingham after their Fall II meeting in March was canceled. The Harbormen have a strong defense led by linebacker Will Griffin, but the Dragons’ offense is rolling. Pick: Duxbury.

Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick: The Shamrocks were one of the few teams to challenge Fenwick during Fall II, but fell 21-7. They will look to pull off a road upset this season to move behind St. Mary’s for second place in the Catholic Central League. Pick: Bishop Fenwick.

Taunton at Mansfield: There are no easy games in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex this year and the host Hornets are looking to get to 2-2 in conference play before heading to King Philip for their regular-season finale. Pick: Mansfield.

Milton at Lynn Classical: The Wildcats have won five straight since dropping their opener in Scituate, and the host Rams have been sharp all season except losses to powerhouse programs Marblehead and Everett. Pick: Milton.

Methuen at Lawrence: The Lancers dropped a heartbreaker, 36-33, to Lowell last Friday and look to bounce back against a hard-nosed Methuen team that is coming off a loss to MVC leader Central Catholic. Pick: Lawrence.

Dennis-Yarmouth at Barnstable: Red Hawks coach Ross Jatkola welcomes his alma mater Friday night with a chance to wrap up the Cape & Islands Atlantic title. Pick: Barnstable.

Bridgewater-Raynham at Dartmouth: After going 0-4 in a brutal nonleague stretch of games, the Trojans have won their first two games against Southeast Conference foes and Friday night can clinch a league title by topping Dartmouth. Pick: Bridgewater-Raynham.

Framingham at Wellesley: The Flyers have won their first two matchups with Bay State Carey rivals Newton North and Brookline, but face a much stiffer test Saturday afternoon at Wellesley, which is 2-1 in league play and 4-2 overall. Pick: Wellesley.

Milton Academy at Governor’s Academy: The Mustangs have been the class of the ISL thus far, allowing just 10.5 points per game while rolling to four straight wins. However, the Govs offense is averaging 33 points per game and poses a significant challenge. Pick: Governor’s Academy.

Xaverian at Saint John’s (Shrewsbury): In a bonus game for high school football fans Sunday, the Pioneers host the sixth-ranked Hawks at Polar Park, the home of the Worcester Red Sox. Pick: Xaverian.