New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes , the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL draft, has a dislocated left shoulder and will be sidelined indefinitely. The Devils placed Hughes on injured reserve. They said he won’t need surgery at this time and he has started physical therapy. He will be re-evaluated next week. Hughes was hurt on Tuesday night in a game against Seattle. He was ridden hard into the boards by Kraken defenseman Jeremy Lauzon shortly after New Jersey’s second goal and didn’t return. Hughes scored two goals in the Devils’ season-opening win over the Chicago Blackhawks, including the game winner in overtime with a nifty backhand move … Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and sat out the Jets’ home opener against the Anaheim Ducks.

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons left the team’s practice facility without working out and is expected to meet with organizational leadership on Friday morning to again discuss his murky playing status, sources told ESPN. Simmons described discomfort in his back to Sixers staff on Thursday morning and underwent brief treatment before the medical staff cleared him to work out — only to leave without doing any on-court activity, sources said. Simmons, who requested a trade four months ago, has left little mystery to Sixers officials and the rest of the league about his desire to never play another game for the franchise. Philadelphia wants him in the lineup and playing as it searches out a trade, or plans to continue to levy significant fines on Simmons for missing games and violating team policies, sources said.

Gymnastics

Russian wins world title

Angelina Melnikova of Russia won the women’s all-around final to claim the first gold medal of the gymnastics world championships in Kitakyushu, Japan. Melnikova, the 2020 Olympic all-around bronze medalist, built up a solid lead with high scores on the vault and uneven bars and finished with 56.632 points. With defending champion Simone Biles and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee of the United States not taking part, the stage was set for a new generation of gymnasts to emerge. Leanne Wong of the United States was second with 56.340 points, followed by teammate Kayla DiCello with bronze at 54.566. The gymnastics world championships are the first major international sports event to be held in Japan since the Olympics. Unlike at the Tokyo Games, spectators are permitted at the Kitakyushu General Gymnasium. The men’s all-around is on Friday.

Golf

Ko’s streak is over

Jin Young Ko missed extending an LPGA Tour scoring record in the rain while her South Korean compatriots packed the first round leaderboard of the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea. Ko had 14 straight rounds in the 60s, tying her with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the most in tour history, going into the round. But Ko finished with a 1-under-par 71 after a birdie on the 18th hole at LPGA International Busan. Ko was seven strokes behind leader Na Rin An, who shot 64. In Gee Chun and Ju Young Pak had 65s and were tied for second. American Danielle Kang, whose father was born in Busan, shot 66 and was in a group tied for fourth … Jeff Winther shot an 8-under 62 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Mallorca Open in Santa Ponsa, Spain. The Danish player had 10 birdies and two bogeys. Two players were tied for second — Niklas Lemke and Bryce Easton, who carded 63s for the lowest rounds of their European Tour careers … Japanese golfer Hiroshi Iwata shot a 7-under 63 to take the first-round lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Iwata had a one-stroke lead over Joaquin Niemann and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Colleges

Six schools to join AAC

Six schools — Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, UTSA, Rice and UAB — have accepted invitations to join the American Athletic Conference, the league announced. No date has been set for the schools to join the conference, but a source told ESPN that the earliest they could join would be the 2023-24 season … A football game between Drake and Stetson set for Saturday in Des Moines was cancelled because of coronavirus concerns among Drake personnel. Under the league’s rules, Drake will forfeit the game. Coronavirus-related game cancellations at the college level have been rare this season. Teams in the Pioneer Football League participate in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision … Former Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, died of a an accidental drug overdose caused by fentanyl, his family said. Jake Ehlinger, 20, was found on May 6. No cause of death was immediately released and the family statement said they believe he ingested a dose of the prescription drug Xanax laced with toxic substances, including fentanyl.

Miscellany

Sakkari, Halep advance

Maria Sakkari clinched a spot at the WTA Finals for the first time by reaching the quarterfinals at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow when Anna Kalinskaya retired with an illness in the second set. The third-seeded Sakkari, who was leading 6-2, 1-0, when Kalinskaya retired, became the first Greek woman to qualify for the season-ending event for the top eight players. Former champion Simona Halep also advanced by beating home favorite Veronika Kudermetova, 6-1, 7-6 (4) and Anett Kontaveit ousted Andrea Petkovic, 6-1, 6-4. In the men’s tournament, Adrian Mannarino saved a match point before beating defending champion Andrey Rublev of Russia, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, to reach the quarterfinals … In the first formal disqualification of a Tokyo Olympics athlete for doping, Russian Igor Polyanskiy was banned for three years, World Triathlon. Polyanskiy admitted doping with EPO, an endurance boosting hormone, ahead of the Olympics and is banned until the 2024 Paris Games. World Triathlon added Polyanskiy did not dispute his positive test in a sample taken at a training camp in Vladivostock, Russia, five days before he began competing in Tokyo.

