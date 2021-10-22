Bernard Haitink, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s conductor emeritus and one of the most venerated conductors of the 20th and 21st centuries, had none of those things. To be sure, he had plenty of resolve, and was fully capable of getting what he wanted from orchestras — no conductor gets far without such tools. But there was always something modest, reserved, even self-effacing about both his personal demeanor and his artistry. Some maestros insist on foregrounding the distinctive stamp of their interpretations; Haitink, by contrast, seemed almost ethically bound to let the works speak for themselves. “He makes music where other conductors seek to make an impression,” a critic wrote back in the mid-1970s.

Conducting an orchestra is an inherently egocentric act. One stands before dozens of musicians who often have centuries of combined musical experience and tells them what to do, making oneself the final authority on how a piece should unfold. Unsurprisingly, it’s a vocation that rewards those with big egos, outsize personalities, and a taste for self-promotion.

Bernard Haitink conducting the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood in 2006. Michael Lutch/NYT

Haitink, who died on Thursday, at 92, made his Boston Symphony Orchestra debut a little more than a half-century ago. He was the BSO’s principal guest conductor from 1995 to 2004; thereafter he held the newly created title of conductor emeritus. But a more accurate description of what he meant to the orchestra and to Boston audiences was that he was simply the BSO’s most beloved visiting conductor.

On the podium he exuded a stoic, unshowy firmness, and an authority that few of his colleagues could match. Naturalness, flow, and an allergy to self-indulgence were the hallmarks of his leadership. Listeners who sought interpretive novelty could come away from his performances thinking them routine, even uninspired. But they often had a quality of sounding inevitably, inescapably right, which proved deeply satisfying, year in and year out. His BSO concerts were almost always among the highlights of each season.

The orchestra, too, had an admiration for him that they accorded to few others. Often at the end of concerts, the players would offer him their ultimate sign of respect: remaining seated when he asked them to stand. This sort of esteem is not easily won. Haitink once told me, candidly, that the BSO “is not a conductor-friendly orchestra. I think they are very critical. But to me, they are very friendly, I must say.”

Bernard Haitink rehearsing the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 2012. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Almost everything about Haitink’s career success was unlikely, including the fact that it happened at all. Born in Amsterdam, in 1929, he came of age when a large number of European musicians were fighting in World War II or had gone into hiding — or worse. In one interview, Haitink said with discomfiting frankness that “I would never have been a conductor if all of these catastrophes had not happened. There would have been more talented conductors than me.”

Somehow he would go on to became one of the most prominent, most widely traveled, and most recorded conductors of his time, focusing much of his attention on the symphonic repertoire between Beethoven and Mahler. His self-effacing way with this music did not always serve these works well; he admitted that some of his recordings sounded “middle of the road, not very exciting.” That could be true in live performance as well. But when his peerless technique united with a sense of existential urgency — as in a series of Brahms symphonies I heard him lead with the BSO during the late 1990s and early 2000s — the results were unrivaled.

Over the years, Haitink gave scores of memorable performances with the BSO, and most listeners will have their own list of highlights. My shortlist would include the aforementioned Brahms, as well as an incandescent performance of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony in 1995, a valedictory reading of Bruckner’s Eighth Symphony three years later, the world premiere of John Harbison’s Requiem in 2003, a concert performance of Debussy’s “Pelléas et Mélisande” the same year, and his first-ever performances of Bach’s St. Matthew Passion (at age 79!).

Bernard Haitink rehearsing the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 2012. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

His conducting technique was both clear and something of a mystery. He spoke little during rehearsals and had an uncanny ability to convey what he wanted with his hands, which were perhaps the best in the conducting business. I remember watching him conduct Beethoven’s First Symphony in 2012 and seeing him give a tiny shake of his left hand: The orchestra responded immediately with a big, unified crescendo. “Make it known with your hands, with the knowledge of the music, what you want,” he would advise conducting students. “And don’t overdo the talk. Orchestras don’t respond to that.”

He was also, finally, a gentleman. I interviewed Haitink numerous times over the course of almost two decades. Most conductors who achieve his level of fame will forget a journalist’s name the minute they leave the room or hang up the phone (if they knew it in the first place). Yet after our first interview he always greeted me warmly, and by name, whenever we resumed what I thought of as our ongoing conversation.

Looking back over that dialogue now, with the final bookend of his life and career in place, what stands out is a remark he made during a 2003 interview about Debussy’s “Pelléas.” This was during a two-year interim that fell between the end of Seiji Ozawa’s 29-year music directorship and the beginning of the James Levine era. Gaps like these can be destabilizing for an orchestra, especially when they follow a lengthy tenure like Ozawa’s.

This was a time when Haitink’s affinity with the BSO was needed more than ever, and during this stretch he led the BSO 22 times in five different programs. He was credited with guiding the orchestra through a difficult transition. I asked him whether he thought he deserved credit for doing so. Typically, he refused.

“It could be true, and if so I’d be very pleased,” he said. “But it was never my intention to boost myself as a sort of father figure. I just come and do what I think I should do. And that’s it.”