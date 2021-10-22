The state added 11,900 jobs in September, up from 3,400 in the prior month, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said Friday. In the year before the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, job growth averaged 4,500 a month.

Massachusetts employers stepped up hiring last month after a weak August, a sign that a shortage of workers may be starting to ease.

Nearly 12,000 people entered the labor force last month, the most since December, as more workers found a job or began looking for one. The influx of job seekers pushed the unemployment rate up to 5.2 percent from 5 percent in August.

The modest improvement in the Massachusetts job market compares with a gloomier picture at the national level. National payrolls increased in September at the slowest pace of the year, the Labor Department said two weeks ago. The jobless rate fell to 4.8 percent from 5.2 percent, mostly because people left the workforce.

