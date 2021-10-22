1. Scary movies from 1960 to 2021 to watch this Halloween

The countdown to Halloween is on, and there are plenty of ways to get in on the spooky spirit. Whether you’re planning to venture out, stay in, or do a little of both, Globe writers have made the offerings easy to navigate. Check out these recommendations in film, books, and podcasts to set the tone for a spooky evening at home, or picks from around town for those itching to go out.

If you’re feeling squeamish about Halloween parties, pour yourself a bowl of candy corn and settle in for your own personal fright night at home. Here’s a list of bloody good movies — from every year since 1960 — to stream this season. Check out the full list.

The shower scene from Alfred Hithcock's "Psycho." Paramount Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images

2. 15 preternatural podcasts to ring in spooky season

Any seasoned horror movie consumer knows that the moments of true terror have as much to do with sound as they do with sight. That’s why we’ve rounded up a list of 15 podcasts to give your ears a spooky soundtrack as Halloween approaches. Into true crime? Local history? Fictional tales? We’ve got you covered.

The full Halloween experience has to involve all the senses — podcasts can help with that. Getty Images

3. Juicy new mysteries and thrillers to tingle your spine

There’s no better time to dive into a pile of mysteries and thrillers than the weeks leading up to Halloween. Fact. And from new bestsellers you might’ve missed to lesser-known page-turners, here are 10 nail-biters to read under the covers.

Peter Heller's "The Guide," Zakiya Dalila Harris's "The Other Black Girl," and Tom Lin's "The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu" make for chilling fall reading.

Going out?

4. Where to go for tricks, treats, and everything in between as Halloween approaches

We’ve rounded up some relatively low-risk activities to keep you busy leading up to and on the big day. Just remember to confirm the event’s vaccination policy, check to see if you need a reservation, and, of course, wear your mask — costume and otherwise. Check out the full list of things to do.

Sisters Kristen Rose (left) and Brittney Rose, dressed as witches, explored the Old Salem Burying Ground during Salem Haunted Happenings on Oct. 8, 2017, in Salem. Kayana Szymczak for The Boston Globe/file

5. Turbocharged Halloween decorations have taken over yards around Mass.

Is it just us, or have households across Massachusetts gotten really, really good at Halloween? The frightful front yard displays this year look bigger and more ghoulish than ever. Here are a few that have caught our eye across Mass.

A skeleton takes a bubble bath on Maureen Lawson and Tim MacClean’s front yard in Wilmington. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

6. Ready for a scare? Here are some ghastly things to do in Rhode Island

October isn’t just for Octoberfest, pumpkin spice, fall festivals, bonfires, and hayrides. It’s also for thrill-seekers, scary movie buffs, and of course, haunted houses. Check out this list of Halloween activities in Rhode Island that will make you scream (for joy).