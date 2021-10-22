But if I’d had Girls on the Run Greater Boston when I was a kid, well, who knows where my athletic prowess might be. Certainly not in the trash with my Presidential Physical Fitness Award. (Remember those, ‘80s children?)

Running: You either love it or hate it. Personally, I’ve always been reluctant to move beyond a slow crawl because I resemble a flailing ostrich. For years, it seemed like something Other People Did: People who got up at 5 a.m., ate dried kale for lunch, and had willpower of steel.

The national program, now in its 11th year in Boston with its largest season to date, has been a bright spot in the lives of 8,000 girls across the region since it launched — and even more so since the pandemic, with so many kids sedentary at home, facing disrupted routines. This year, 850 girls are participating throughout the area.

The group targets kids 8 through 13. Being a prepubescent girl is tough enough; add a pandemic, and it’s even harder. The Boston chapter mixes regular training with a social-emotional curriculum of 20 lessons taught by a volunteer coach for eight to 10 weeks, who meets with the group after school. It costs $225 to join, but there’s a sliding enrollment scale depending on self-reported finances. Nobody who wants to join is turned away. The season culminates with a 5K.

Non-competitiveness and self-acceptance are key. To that end, the program also enrolls children who identify as girls. At the Gardner Pilot Academy, for instance, three participants are beginning the transitioning process, says Ariana Fusco, who manages their program.

“What’s so special is that this is a program where [kids] can express themselves in a way that maybe they can’t at school,” she says. “So it’s a really beautiful thing.”

Best of all, you don’t have to be an athlete to join in.

“Running was something that was hard for her,” says Somerville parent Marissa Lopes, whose daughter, Sophia, joined Girls on the Run in Medford. “Over the weeks, Sophia came home from practice happy, energized, confident, and positive. … She took on the challenge in training for the 5K, and it gave her a sense of accomplishment. It gave her a huge confidence boost.”

Girls on the Run started with 13 girls at one school in Charlotte, N.C., decades ago. Girls on the Run

This is a welcome change for any kid who feels like the last one picked for gym class.

“You definitely don’t have to be athletic to do it. Anyone can do it. I have a friend who walked,” says Brookline sixth-grader Mackenzie Nitenson, who joined to stay social and active during the pandemic while learning from home.

But all the girls take part in the curriculum in which resilience, self-confidence, choosing friends wisely, and persistence are key.

“One of the central concepts of Girls on the Run is that we all have a star power inside us — a shining bright star that’s unique, like all the stars in the sky. The world needs you to be that unique. You can break through clouds when they cover your star: things like someone being mean to you or getting a bad grade. It’s you running and being strong. Whatever helps your star power to shine, that’s what girls need — the tools they need to find their star power and activate it,” says chapter executive director Olivia Mathews.

“I feel like Girls on the Run helped me to be more expressive, talking about stuff,” Nitenson says. “We talk about having the right mind-set, setting goals for ourselves, and having a good attitude. It’s been helpful for me because sometimes if I’m having trouble with, like, a math problem and I can’t do it, I remember to set a goal and keep trying.”

The lessons are physically relatable. In one lesson about balance, girls stand on one foot while their coach reads a scenario.

“You come home and watch TV for four hours and eat a lot of junk food. You begin to tilt to one side. You decide you better have some vegetables and go do your homework, and the girls stand back up again on their one foot and try not to fall over. They’re exploring emotions,” Mathews says.

There’s also a community service component, where girls do things like deliver meals to neighbors in need or write thank-you notes to letter carriers.

For the final 5K, teams dress however they’d like (some girls opt for tutus). A volunteer disguised as Wonder Woman crosses the finish line at the end to mark the occasion, so no girl is last. This year’s 5K happens on Nov. 20 at Medford’s Hormel Stadium.

“Each of the girls gets a medal. They go at their own happy pace,” Mathews says.

And that’s the most important thing.

“I think running lends itself to reflection connection. Because you can get into your own head, listen to music, think about the things you’re learning and doing — and then you can also connect with someone and walk and talk about these things while you’re running. And be joyful,” she says.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.