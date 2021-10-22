CHIARA: 29 / pediatric nurse practitioner
WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Dancing with friends
HER IDEAL MATE: Has a career that contributes to society and others’ well-being
MAGNO: 32 / youth worker
WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Recording music
HIS HOBBIES: Hiking, game nights, cooking, dancing
7 P.M. SARMA, SOMERVILLE
YOUTHFUL ENTHUSIASM
Chiara I put on some fun music and called one of my girlfriends.
Magno I was pretty calm until about an hour before I got to the restaurant, when I started to get nervous as to who I was going to meet and if they were going to like me and vice versa.
Chiara I felt pretty calm. I have done online dating before so I decided that it was similar.
Magno I was five minutes late due to having trouble finding parking and she was maybe 10 minutes late because of the same issue.
Chiara Parking was tough!
Magno I liked her fashion style and her smile.
Chiara He was tall, wearing a really nice fall jacket, and had kind eyes.
Magno She seemed a little nervous at first but then got comfortable.
IN SERVICE
Chiara Magno told me about his recent career change working at a youth outreach organization in underserved communities; he teaches life skills. Magno is super passionate about his job. He is becoming a mental health counselor. I admired his dedication to the field.
Magno We talked about what I did for work and what she did. She’s a pediatric nurse practitioner.
Chiara He had several interests like cooking and music. It was an easy conversation. We both are very passionate about our jobs, and share a passion about supporting the youth in the community. We also shared a love of travel and new experiences.
Magno I felt pretty comfortable with her. We both love serving people.
Chiara The food was amazing. We got a seven-layer hummus, pumpkin fritters, and feta gnocchi.
Magno The food and service were amazing. I discovered that she holds a solid pescatarian diet and very rarely will eat chicken.
Chiara He was easy to talk to and we shared a lot of interests. I found his career really interesting, so I had a lot of questions for him.
Magno We kept sharing what we liked, and it wasn’t matching up.
Chiara I thought he was a driven, kind-hearted person, but was not feeling a romantic connection.
Magno I knew at some point we were just talking as new people getting to know each other, and it was not turning into anything deeper than that. I don’t believe there was any romantic chemistry.
NO KIDDING
Chiara We spent about an hour and a half at the restaurant and I think we both felt like it was a good time to call it a night.
Magno We walked together to our cars. We both kind of knew we didn’t click. We exchanged numbers and said bye. The goodbye felt kind of awkward.
SECOND DATE?
Chiara I was definitely feeling more of a friendly connection, not so romantic.
Magno I don’t think there will be another date. The connection just wasn’t there.
POST-MORTEM
Chiara / A
Magno / B