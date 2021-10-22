Head to the Chevalier Theatre in Medford for A Conversation With Stacey Abrams, the politician, author, and voting rights activist. On Point host Meghna Chakrabarti will moderate the discussion about the state of politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, and social justice. Tickets start at $44.50. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. wbur.org/events

Wednesday

Jailhouse Ghosts

Explore the macabre history of the Leverett Street Jail, which was near where the West End Museum sits today. Museum president and curator Duane Lucia will discuss the jail, which became a flashpoint for issues including capital punishment, slavery, blasphemy, and women’s rights in the mid-19th century. $5 for members; $10 for non-members; free for those wearing a costume. 6:30 p.m. thewestendmuseum.org

Wednesday

Art in Action

Gather in Kendall Square for the unveiling of A Community Reflects, a temporary public art series led by artist Silvia López Chavez and MIT. Explore intricate designs painted across local businesses — created with community involvement — while sipping fall beverages, and contemplate the stories, reflections, hardships, and hopes that inspired the work. Free. 4:30 p.m. Register at openspace.mit.edu/upcoming.

Saturday

Spooky Science

Check out the science behind some spooky special effects at the Metropolitan Waterworks Museum in Boston. The Tricks and Treats: Spooky Science event will feature an array of Halloween-themed games, crafts, and, of course, candy. Free. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register at waterworksmuseum.org.

Sunday

Canine Celebration

Celebrate dogs, family, and fun at the Brookline Rotary Club’s inaugural Brookline Dog Day, featuring talent and agility demonstrations, competitions including a costume contest, and vendors selling dog treats. $20 for individuals and families, including one dog. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. brooklinerotary.org

