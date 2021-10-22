They should. It would be my No. 1, because I’ve done it too much over the past 19 months.

Ask my kids what they’ve hated most about the pandemic and the top three, in order, would be: Masks. Hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer. If I prodded them, they might add one more. Yelling.

I’d love to put all the blame on COVID, so I will. We’ve been living on top of each other, and eventually, any four roommates are gonna get squirrely. When two of them are 6 and 9 years old, it doesn’t add to the calm. Yes, my sons had each other, but at a certain point, they get sick of seeing the same unmasked faces.

The pandemic also made me the temporary co-director of a (home)school, and no one is clamoring for Calechman Elementary to reopen.

I tried to convey to my sons that education was important, regardless of the setting. Good try, Dad. Let’s just say the daily schedule wasn’t always respected — four weeks on Pilgrims did seem a bit much — and I ended up yelling a few times. It was positive, knowledge-affirming stuff like, “Get off the floor,” “Stop changing your Zoom name,” and “Put pants on.”

Truth is, I was already yelling pre-outbreak. I did it about cleaning up. I did it about how long 30 seconds is when brushing teeth. I did it about sweet potatoes. (I know. It’s a gift.) It’s not my default or what I grew up with. My dad was so nonreactive that I remember the one time he lost it, on the Mass. Pike, when he realized he was in a quarters-only lane without any. That day was sponsored by the letter “S.”

So if I yell once, it feels like too much. And I’ve done it more than once, so it feels like failing. My wife and I help each other on our less-than-perfect days. After the kids go to bed and before we fall asleep watching Chopped — 15 minutes on a good night — we buck each other up and reaffirm our rule for good parenting: Just don’t scream.

And sometimes I’m successful, because before I enter any fray, I’ll pause and take a deep breath before speaking; maybe I’ll take another. When my stress is high-ish, I’ll ask myself, What kind of dad do I want to be right now, the steady guy or the lunatic? I usually go with the former.

It works when I do it. I just don’t always do it. I’m tired, or they’re tired, or I don’t have it that day. But I still try. They’ll be jumping onto or hitting each other, and I’ll start out pretty clear and concise. “Stop,” you would think, seems fairly unambiguous. (Go ahead, you can laugh.)

When I get no response, I say it again and I might still be pure ice. Sometimes, I’ll even go three times repeating myself, chill as a monk. And then, that resolve vaporizes, my volume goes up, and I start talking. If I got paid by the word, I could get a new car. If I got paid for successfully communicating? I’d have to walk. It feels so completely not good each and every time.

As the supposed adult, I realize that my kids aren’t developed enough to just “get it.” They’re kind of like our puppy, and I should approach them as such. If three attempts don’t work, I should stop because it’s not getting through. Offering treats could help as well.

On the other hand, if I did stop, the Legos would still cover the couch and pants would still be unworn. I know I’m not doing something right, and I worry about their takeaway from this time. I’d love it to be the neighborhood scavenger hunts and living room baseball games, but I fear something else might linger.

It makes me so mad that I want to, well, you know.

Steve Calechman is a freelance writer on the North Shore.