It was disappointing to read Dinner with Cupid (“A Numbers Game,” September 26). Kathryn immediately dismissed her date just by his looks — Eric never had a chance. Her choice for “drinks only” must have sent a clear message that she wasn’t interested. It was good to know he didn’t feel any chemistry either, but he was still gracious and kind and open-minded. Many people wouldn’t have found their true loves if they had let their first impressions win. Kathryn may have just let “the one” get away.

North Reading

Neither of these two was willing to have any kind of an in-depth conversation, enjoy a meal, have a good time . . . because the other person wasn’t what they’d hoped they’d look like. So, why go on a blind date? If you want a person who looks a particular way, then go find one on Match, Tinder, or whatever people do these days, but don’t go on a blind date! Leave those for people who are up for an adventure and will have some FUN with it.

Palmetto12

They were just a total mismatch — it happens! There is nothing wrong with being single — and everything wrong with settling.

ShortninBread

Crowded House

People can decline to hosting overnight guests without being “the bad guy” (Miss Conduct: “No Vacancy,” September 26). It’s not a bad thing to say no to something you don’t want to do. If the letter writer’s spouse feels strongly that he wants to let his sibling stay, he can talk that through with [the letter writer]. But if the spouse doesn’t really care, and LW doesn’t want to host, it seems perfectly fine to say, “Sorry, that won’t work for us.”

AnonCommenter

I think Robin Abrahams is right: there’s a lingering dislike with the wife and the sister-in-law. So, the husband shouldn’t lie or fudge the facts, he should just come out and say his wife says no . . . and let her pretend it has something to do with COVID. If you were the sister-in-law, wouldn’t you want to know the truth? Maybe it will lead to clearing the air.

User_19801984

Maybe, just maybe, hosting the sister-in-law for one night, and everyone being nice to one another, might help pave the way to a better relationship in the future.

CarolCC

Priceless Memory

Thank you to Stacey Myers for writing such a warm and wonderful Connections piece honoring her Uncle Bill (“The True Value of a Buck,” September 26). My grandfather also gave us buckies, and Kennedy half dollars for special things. I cherished them and still do. My father carried on the tradition. When my son played his final high school football game, my dad was too ill to attend. I saw my son duct taping a half dollar to the inside of his uniform so that his grandfather would be with him. Myers brought back warm memories and reminded me again what really matters.

Cynthia Danaher

Winchester

I had an Aunt Bessie who did something similar, but usually with quarters — or a buck if I was lucky. She is gone, but it’s my turn now to be the uncle. I need to do a better job of being consistent with this. This article has inspired me!

Easydoesit1956

My mom did the same. It was always crisp, new, sequential serial number $1 bills. The quantity always matched the age at any particular birthday. I still have every one of them and she’s been gone for 20 years.

Rileysdad

Given me an idea for a New Year’s resolution. It will take a few months to update the address book.

Freudenrich

Some day we will all shuffle off this mortal coil and the only thing that will remain of us are the memories our loved ones [have]. I think Uncle Bill and Aunt Peg realized this. Life well lived!

AngryBostonGuy

