LOT SIZE 0.08 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $255,000 in 2018

PROS This 1930 single-family has a flat yard with a stone fire pit area—and for $100 a year, residents also gain access to a private community beach and dock down the hill on Spectacle Pond for swimming, paddling, and ice skating. Enter into a tiled kitchen with banquette seating. A short hall at left leads to a first-floor bedroom and double-entry bath. Steps lead down to a big, carpeted, sunken living room with a shiplap wall, vaulted ceilings, and deck access. Upstairs, two more carpeted bedrooms share the second bath. The basement holds a laundry station in the utility room, plus a finished playroom with chalkboard wall and built-in bench storage. CONS Shared well; some dated finishes.

$599,000

425 CARESWELL STREET / MARSHFIELD

SQUARE FEET 1,632

LOT SIZE 0.64 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR $425,000 in 2019

PROS Perched about a mile from Green Harbor Beach, this renovated 1981 Colonial overlooks Ice House Pond. The center entrance hall features a built-in bench alcove and a powder room. At left, the front-to-back living room has a whitewashed fireplace, while at right, the formal dining room sports a board-and-batten accent wall. That’s open to a new kitchen with a farmhouse sink, quartz and butcher block counters, and stainless appliances. The back door leads to a wood deck and the sprawling backyard, which includes a stone fire pit and a fenced dog run behind the garage. On the second floor, three carpeted bedrooms share a stylish new bath with barn door, shiplap wall, and double vanity. CONS Careswell Street is a busy road.

