3. Isla stool by Made Goods, from $1,250 at Interiology Design Co., 430 Main Street, Watertown, 617-741-3131, interiology.com

2. Rustler stool, $479 at Crate & Barrel, Burlington Mall, 781-270-3600 and other locations; crateandbarrel.com

4. Noa stool, from $449 at Arhaus, 323 Speen Street, Natick, 508-655-9050 and 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, 781-272-0265; arhaus.com

5. Cameron stool by Arteriors, $1,610 at Modern Relik, 485 Harrison Avenue, Boston, 617-513-3336, modernrelik.com

6. Tapestry stool by Essentials for Living, $580 at Deirfiúr Home, 735-737 East Broadway, South Boston, 617-752-4182, deirfiurhome.com

Advertisement





Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.