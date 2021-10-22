Authorities were searching an area in Abington Friday afternoon in connection with the case involving 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, a Merrimack, N.H. boy who has been missing for at least several weeks, prompting officials to file criminal charges against his mother and her boyfriend.

A photograph of Elijah Lewis taken in May 2020.

“These operations are part of a missing person’s investigation into the disappearance of Elijah Lewis from Merrimack,” the statement said, without indicating what information brought them to the area.

The Abington search, prosecutors said, was being conducted in the area of Chestnut Street.

“The search is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from personnel from the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit,” the statement said. “The Department of Justice, New Hampshire State Police, and Merrimack Police Department are thankful for the assistance and response of the Massachusetts State Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.”

Friday’s search came two days after Elijah’s mother, Danielle D. Dauphinais, 30, and Dauphinais’s boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 35, pleaded not guilty in Hillsborough Superior Court to charges of child endangerment and witness tampering. Both were ordered held without bail.

Elijah Lewis, also known as Eli, was last seen at his home on Sunset Drive in Merrimack, N.H., within the last 30 days, officials said earlier this week. Prosecutors had previously stated the last time a person could independently confirm Elijah was alive was six months ago. The search for the boy is ongoing, according to authorities.

Prosecutors allege Dauphinais blocked social workers from discovering Elijah was missing for about six weeks, starting in early September and lasting until Oct. 14 when the Division for Children, Youth and Families formally reported the child missing to Merrimack police, records show.

Both Dauphinais and Stapf are charged with ordering Joanne Stapf “not to talk to a child protective social worker” about Elijah. Joanne Stapf’s connection to Joseph Stapf was not specified in court records.

Joseph Stapf is also accused of endangering Elijah’s welfare by failing to report the child was missing, which would have allowed social workers to step in and protect the child, records show.

Dauphinais’s alleged efforts to prevent social workers from discovering Elijah was missing were more extensive, allegedly pushing two more people, identified as Bruce Scherzer and Tracy Lyn Dauphinais, to lie to social workers last week.

“Dauphinais asked Bruce Scherzer and then Tracy Lyn Dauphinais to tell child protective service workers that [Elijah Lewis] was with them when he was not,’” prosecutors wrote.

Dauphinais is also charged with witness tampering for allegedly pushing both people to lie to social workers knowing they had information critical to discovering the child’s whereabouts.

Police have searched Dauphinais’s Sunset Drive home and nearby Naticook Lake in Merrimack, N.H. for Elijah without success.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.