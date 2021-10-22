The Sept. 29 crash sent the boy, who was crossing the street with his older sister, to the hospital with a collapsed lung and multiple broken ribs, according to a police report filed in court.

Luis J. Santiago, 27, faces a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury and was held on $1,000 bail. If convicted, he could face up to two years in prison.

Nearly a month after he allegedly sped through a busy Dorchester intersection and struck an 11-year-old boy, sending him flying through the air and leaving him badly injured, a Boston man was arraigned in Dorchester District Court in connection with the crash on Friday.

The boy, who was not identified in the report, began crossing Columbia Road with his sister near its intersection with Intervale Street just before 7:30 a.m. after a vehicle in the far left lane stopped to let them through. As they were crossing, a white 2014 GMC Acadia, driven by Santiago, drove through the intersection in the outside lane, striking the boy and sending him sailing through the air, according to the police report.

Prosecutors said Friday the boy was found two car-lengths away from the intersection, wedged underneath a parked vehicle on the side of Columbia Road. He was taken to Boston Medical Center by responding EMS and was in stable condition immediately following the crash.

“Initially, when you watch the video you can’t actually even see where the child goes,” Assistant District Attorney Amanda Cascione told the judge. “He ultimately is found under a parked vehicle that’s about two car lengths up from the crash on the right hand side of Columbia Road.”

Even after he allegedly struck the boy and the SUV he was driving sustained noticeable damage, Santiago did not slow down, witnesses told police. He sped off up Columbia Road toward Blue Hill Avenue with the vehicle’s bumper dragging behind, according to the report.

“The defendant could have stopped on this day,” Cascione said. “He could have stopped and parked his car after he struck something, and he didn’t.”

Later that day, police tracked the SUV to Santiago’s wife, who resides at an address in Allston. When they arrived there, they found the vehicle parked outside, with damage to its front, passenger side quarter panel, hood, and passenger side headlight and mirror.

Santiago came to the door of the residence “visibly shaking and trembling.”

“The detectives asked him if he knew why the detectives were there and he shook his head yes,” the report reads.

Santiago has an extensive criminal history, according to court records. He was out of prison on bail at the time of the crash for another Dorchester case in which he faces multiple weapons charges. That bail was revoked by a judge Friday.









Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.