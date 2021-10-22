An industrial building in Woburn was evacuated Friday due to a dangerous mixture of chemicals, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
A level 3 hazmat situation was declared at the building on Roessler Road, but there were no injuries, said Jake Wark, a spokesman for the office.
It was determined that the incident was caused by “the accidental mixture of two substances” which caused a chemical reaction.
Wark did not identify the chemicals involved.
Woburn fire crews responded to the scene, along with state hazmat teams, Wark said.
Woburn police and fire said no information was available.
