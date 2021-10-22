“They’re both excellent and hard working. Michelle Wu is aspirational, I think Annissa needs to work on not saying no to everything. But I need to hear how we get the answers, right?” Rollins said during an interview with reporter Meghan Irons on “Black News Hour,” a radio show produced by The Boston Globe.

On Friday, she also had advice for the two political candidates — city councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George — looking to make their own history as the first woman and first person of color to be elected mayor of Boston.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins made history three years ago as the first woman to be the county’s top prosecutor, and the first woman of color prosecutor in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Rollins added, “What I won’t do is allow our community to be sold a bill of goods and then when someone gets into the office, nothing happens. I also need Annissa to move off sounding as if the answer is just no. So I am proud of Annissa’s hard work. I know Michele is thoughtful and cares about the city, as both of them do. We are going to have a woman mayor which makes me very happy.”

In the preliminary election, Rollins voted for City Councilor Andrea Campbell, who placed third out of five major candidates on the ballot. She was unsuccessful and Rollins on Friday said she may endorse one of the two finalists in the mayoral race.

In the interview, Rollins discussed personal matters, such as her fondness for writing letters and thank you cards, what she called a lost art — “an opportunity to express gratitude and acknowledge excellence.”

She also discussed her nomination to be US attorney in Massachusetts, the potential to be the first Black woman to hold that post, and the effort by Senate Republicans to block that appointment.

Advertisement

Rollins has pushed a criminal justice reform agenda, specifically with a vow to not prosecute low level crimes, so that she can direct resources to the most serious and violent offenses. But Senate Republicans including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have accused her of being “soft on crime.”

Rollins said Friday that it was “surreal” to have US senators talking about her policies, and for her name to be associated with President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s criminal justice initiatives.

“This is bigger than me . . . This is about being smart on crime, and I am very proud to be smart on crime,” she said, adding, “the more we have the United States of America talking about criminal justice reform, talking about racial and wealth based disparities, talking about data, and evidence-based solutions, that’s a victory. This is bigger than me right now.”

Rollins said she remained “cautiously optimistic” that her nomination as US attorney will proceed. But, she said, she took solace that voters have embraced her agenda, and she said it’s working. Homicides were at a 20 year low her first year in office. Violent crime is down more than 20 percent on a five-year average, she said, citing Boston Police Department numbers. She noted that her nomination received support of 65 prosecutors across the country “who look to Boston at times as a leader in this field, to try to replicate what we’re doing here.”

Advertisement

“We are doing something very special here in Boston, and it’s not just me, it’s my law enforcement partners, and we should be proud of that,” she said. “Violent crime is down in Boston — that’s not lawlessness.”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.