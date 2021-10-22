“When we look at the past 10 years in Dorchester, the leadership hasn’t adequately addressed the transit, infrastructure, affordable housing, and quality school issues that continue to affect us,” said Stephen McBride, a 31-year-old team manager at HubSpot, who hopes to unseat Baker Nov. 2.

Now, Baker has a challenger who’s putting his “Councilor No” reputation at City Hall to the test, arguing that it’s time the district had a representative who would prioritize both progressive political advocacy and neighborhood services.

In his decade in office, Frank Baker has earned a reputation as a neighborhood city councilor constituents can count on to fix that annoying pothole on their daily commute. And he’s stood out as a traditionalist on an increasingly progressive City Council, opposing initiatives like rent control and the establishment of an independent office to investigate police misconduct.

McBride, the son of a police officer and nurse, moved from Pennsylvania to Boston 13 years ago to attend Northeastern University. Now, he lives in Dorchester’s Jones Hill neighborhood with his husband, Matt Silva. A member of the Jones Hill Association and a volunteer at Roxbury’s Dimock Center, McBride has served on the city’s SPARK council for young civic leaders. He supports “bold, progressive” policies, like investing in new “community hub” school models designed to promote equity and moving toward a free public transit system.

“Plans are in place for what we want for the future of Boston,” he said.

City Council candidate Stephen McBride, center, hosted a meet-and-greet at his Dorchester home Wednesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Baker, who worked in the city’s now-defunct printing department and remains a typographical workers union member, contends that he has a strong track record of getting things done, such as helping neighborhood businesses secure additional liquor licenses; pushing to reserve half of Dot Block’s affordable housing for local residents, and, with city environmental officials, introducing plans to protect the district’s coastlines from rising sea levels.

Now, he says, he’s busy working on a list of practical and pressing concerns that he says an inexperienced new councilor would be ill-equipped to tackle, such as helping to decentralize services at Mass. and Cass, preparing students for the workforce, and making District 3 more climate resilient.

“An apprentice” shouldn’t undertake such complicated projects, he said. “I don’t think it’s a time where we need someone on the job that’s learning.”

David Hopkins, a Boston College political scientist, said the influx of progressive campaigns like McBride’s in this year’s race reflects a shift in politics away from hyperlocal concerns to broader topics with national resonance. Baker, he said, is a vestige of the old-fashioned neighborhood pol.

“The issues and priorities of Boston’s Democratic electorate are changing to match the national orientation,” Hopkins said. “People like Baker used to be the typical councilmember, but now, he’s the exception.”

But a council more focused on advancing certain issues may risk losing sight of its traditional responsibilities, he said.

Frank Baker has served on the City Council since 2011. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“Is there a tradeoff between having a council that’s very local, neighborhood-focused, and pragmatic about city services, versus a council that sees its role as tackling major causes?” Hopkins said.

Some city budget watchdogs are also wary of losing a moderating force during a period of significant City Hall turnover.

“Having somebody with a more conservative perspective and 10 years’ experience on the City Council will be more than beneficial,” said Sam Tyler, the former Boston Municipal Research Bureau president.

Baker, 53, has deep roots in his district, and his supporters tend to be a loyal bunch. Coleen O’Donnell moved to Quincy 20 years ago, but she sent Baker’s campaign $1,000 this year; she says he or a staff member always gets back to her on issues around her 43-year-old small business in Dorchester, Coleen’s Flower Shop.

“He’s one of the best for the City of Boston and the best for the neighborhood,” she said.

On a Thursday morning stroll, Baker put his knowledge of District 3 on full display. Starting near his father’s birthplace on Moseley Street, Baker recounted his experiences of being bused to Columbia Point, witnessing the infiltration of drugs into his neighborhood, and becoming an activist to address the ills that wreaked havoc on his community.

“Imagine my mom walking, pushing a stroller,” he said, maneuvering through the traffic around Kosciuszko Circle.

Growing up, the poorly designed pedestrian infrastructure around the I-93 ramps and the traffic circle kept his native Saint Margaret’s Parish neighborhood from reaping the benefits of JFK Library and UMass Boston. Baker said he used these experiences to help improve mobility around I-93 and the waterfront.

He’s still working to make that part of his district safer, including an effort to raise some areas of land 25 feet to mitigate flooding caused by rising sea levels.

But McBride counters that Baker hasn’t done nearly enough to fix one of the district’s most painful problems; people suffering from homelessness and opioid addiction have established a tent city at the intersection of Massachusetts Ave. and Melnea Cass Bouleavard, and the area has become a scene of violence and despair.

Baker says he’s been pushing to address the issue for years, and that Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s Mass. and Cass plan announced Tuesday wasn’t “hers” but instead years-long work from him and others. But McBride says Baker effectively handed the problem off to the mayor’s office. And though McBride supports Janey’s effort to “get the ball moving” this week, he’s also concerned that removing tents too fast could endanger those living in them.

“Success won’t come overnight, but if I’m elected, we’re going to solve it by getting 5, or 10, people off the streets at a time,” McBride said.

Both candidates support decentralizing the cluster of mental health and recovery services at Mass. and Cass, but where Baker also supports Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins’s idea of repurposing a South Bay detention center to provide temporary housing and support services, which has received considerable pushback, McBride is more skeptical. He worries about criminalizing people suffering from addiction.

As Election Day approaches, both candidates are raking in cash and endorsements. Donations from first responders, blue-collar workers unions, and city staff have poured in to support Baker’s campaign. McBride, who pledged to not accept money from developers, police unions, and fossil fuel industries, has received most of his support from progressive groups and young professionals.

McBride (center-right) represents a progressive threat to Baker in this year's election. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Some of these supporters, and voters curious to meet the newcomer, huddled for warmth at McBride’s rooftop house party one recent Wednesday evening. The attendees helped themselves to wine, beer and seltzer, admired the view overlooking the Jones Hill neighborhood, and asked McBride about his political vision.

A Black property owner nodded as McBride described his support for updating the city’s zoning code and creating a database where tenants can check developers’ commitments to meeting the unit percentage.

“You’re not from the old regime,” she said. “You just dropped in and said, “Hey, you know what? It’s time for a change.’”

But McBride says there’s no reason why both the “old” and “new” Boston, those whose families have lived in Boston for generations and newcomers who’ve made Boston their future home, can’t fit into his policies.

“I respect the past, but we need to look towards the future,” McBride said. “It’s about melding the past and the future together.”

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.