For those planning to vote by mail , the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27. Ballots must be received in the mail by the city or placed in one of the drop boxes located around Boston by 8 p.m. on Nov. 2, Election Day.

Any registered Boston voter can cast their ballot at any early voting location. The full list and hours of early voting locations are on the city’s website .

Early voting begins for Boston’s Nov. 2 municipal election begins this Saturday and will run through Friday, Oct. 29.

The November contest will be a historic one; both mayoral finalists identify as women of color in a city that had only seen white men lead until Kim Janey took on the role of acting mayor in March, following Martin J. Walsh’s exit to become US labor secretary.

The top vote-getters in September’s preliminary race, City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, will face off in the November general election.

Recent polling shows Wu leading the race by a wide margin.

The Boston City Council is also set for a shakeup: four councilors, including Andrea Campbell and Janey alongside Wu and Essaibi George, gave up their seats to compete in the preliminary mayor’s race, opening the door for a major turnover the council hasn’t seen in years. The finalists for City Council reflect Boston’s growing diversity.

A Globe/Suffolk University/NBC 10 poll this week showed that in the at-large councilor race, incumbents Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia, are leading the pack, followed by Ruthzee Louijeune, Erin Murphy, David Halbert, and Carla Monteiro.

In this election, voters with print or visual disabilities can also request to vote by an accessible electronic ballot. The new electronic vote-by-mail system is compatible with screen readers and other text-to-speech software.

Voters can apply for an “accessible remote vote-by-mail ballot” on the city’s website. Once the application is approved, they can cast their ballot online using a secure login.

