With Election Day less than two weeks away, Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu detailed her goals and plans for the city to Globe columnist Jeneé Osterheldt during this month’s episode of “Black News Hour.”

Also, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins talked to Globe reporter Meghan E. Irons about her tenure asdistrict attorney and her US Attorney nomination.

Finally, Greg Lee, the Globe’s senior assistant managing editor of talent and community, discussed the Globe’s Fresh Start initiative, which allows people mentioned in older Globe stories to appeal their presence in our coverage.