Ninety-year-old Holocaust survivor and jazz musician Simon Gronowski will be honored at the Terezín Music Foundation’s Oct. 25 gala at Symphony Hall. Titled “Our Will to Live,” the gala will feature performances by the Brookline High School Camerata, members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and others. Gronowski and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky are recipients of the 2021 Terezin Legacy Award. Tickets to the gala are available at tmfgala.org . On Oct. 28, Gronowski will visit Brookline High School to speak with and play piano for students in music and social studies classes.

Assembly Row and the Somerville Arts Council has unveiled a new art installation titled “We are Somerville.” The three giant banners at Assembly Row depict portraits of Somerville residents and workers by photographer Kristen Joy Emack. The banners hang on a facade along Great River Road, facing the Mystic River and the Orange Line. “These portraits capture what makes our city great — diversity and inclusion,” said Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone. “By looking at these smiling faces, it’s a powerful reminder that everyone is welcome here in Somerville.”

Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy will host the latest installment in its Homesteading Basics series about raising backyard chickens on Oct. 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Ejike Eze will teach attendees about the supplies they will need, what breeds of chickens are available, and information on local laws and licenses regarding chicken keeping. Eze grew up in a rural village in Africa where everyone raised livestock, and he continues that practice by raising chickens in his backyard today. (Note: Check with your city or town about livestock regulations.) The free program will take place in person in the meeting room of the main library at 40 Washington St. Capacity is limited, masks are recommended, and doors will open 15 minutes beforehand. For more information, visit thomascranelibrary.org/events-calendar.





In celebration of Edgar Alan Poe’s work and the Halloween season, literary historian Rob Velella will present a one-man show on the poet at Gore Place in Waltham on Oct. 25. Velella’s presentation will include readings, biographical details, and dark humor to get audience members into the mood for the spooky season, and is designed for attendees aged 16 and up. The outdoor performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the estate’s event tent and tickets are available for $21 at goreplace.org.

The Waltham Land Trust will host a 5K trail race on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. Walkers and runners alike will enjoy a variety of habitats throughout North Waltham and Belmont, including cattail marshes, vernal pools, and open meadows. The timed race features prizes for the winners of each category, and prizes for lucky bib numbers so every competitor has a chance of winning something. Registration is open through 10 p.m. on Oct. 28 at walthamlandtrust.org ($15 for youths 12 and under, $30 for adults, $25 for Land Trust members) or on race day for an additional $5.

Minuteman High School in Lexington has announced a new Animal Science major for its career-oriented students. The new program brings the school’s total number of career technical education majors to 19 and aims to train students for the veterinary industry. A student-operated veterinary clinic, open to the public, is being planned for Minuteman’s campus within the next few years. “Many young people are passionate about animal welfare, and there is a clear need for skilled professionals in this growing field,” said Edward A. Bouquillon, Minuteman’s superintendent-director.

