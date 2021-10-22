A spokesperson for Baldwin, who’s listed as both an actor and producer on the film, said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Authorities said they’re investigating how and what type of projectile was fired.

What allegedly happened on the film set? Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 2 p.m. Thursday to the set of a film called “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on the southern outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, after 911 calls described a person being shot on set, officials said.

Authorities in New Mexico are investigating after Hollywood star Alec Baldwin allegedly fired a prop gun Thursday on a movie set there , killing the film’s cinematographer and injuring the director. Here’s what we know about the case so far, culled from Associated Press reporting and other sources.

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured on set while filming the movie "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on October 21, 2021. The film's star and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that misfired while loaded with blanks, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Fred Hayes

Who are the victims? Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer on the movie “Rust,” and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday on set, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officials.

Hutchins, 42, was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was undergoing treatment for his injuries Friday.

Hutchins, a 2015 graduate of the American Film Institute, worked as director of photography on the 2020 action film “Archenemy” and was named a “rising star” by American Cinematographer in 2019.

Baldwin teamed up as a producer previously with Souza on the 2019 film, “Crown Vic.” Souza’s first credited film, 2010′s “Hanna’s Gold,” was a treasure hunt adventure featuring Luke Perry. In addition to being the director of “Rust,” he is also credited as the writer, according to his IMDb profile.

Has anyone been charged? As of Friday morning, no charges had been filed in connection with the shooting.

“This investigation remains open and active,” a sheriff’s spokesman said Thursday in a statement. “No charges have been filed in regard to this incident.”

The spokesman said detectives were still interviewing witnesses.

What has been the response from the production team? Production on “Rust” has been suspended. The film chronicles the tale of a 13-year-old boy left to fend for himself and his younger sibling in 1880s’ Kansas, with the teen ultimately going on the lam with his grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the child is condemned to death for accidentally killing a rancher, per IMDb.

Following Thursday’s shooting, a spokesperson for “Rust” released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” the statement said. “We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

Have incidents of this kind happened on film sets before? Thursday’s fatal shooting wasn’t the first such tragedy involving a prop gun on a film set.

In 1993, Brandon Lee, 28, son of the late martial-arts star Bruce Lee, died after being hit by a .44-caliber slug while filming a death scene for the movie “The Crow.” The gun was supposed to shoot a blank, but a bullet became lodged near his spine.

Nine years earlier, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a prop gun blank while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the TV show “Cover Up.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

